The evil that men do, lives after them.

The good is oft interred with their body.

So let it be with Caesar.

The noble Brutus hath told you, that Caesar was ambitious.

If it were so, it was a grievous fault.

And grievously had Caesar answered it.

(Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar – a quote from Antony.

I first read the above quote in my literature class, in Government College Umuahia in the early 70s. I agreed with the quote initially, but when I entered medical school, I modified it. “The evil we do, in our body in our middle years, live with us in our old age”. Let me explain.

Maintaining good health over the years is far simpler, less expensive, and more comfortable than restoring health that has become poor. Because some diseases cannot be cured, example hypertension, cancer, after they are contracted. It is only logical to try to prevent all possible health problems.

All people are not beautiful or handsome, but nearly everyone can have the kind of attractiveness and vitality that comes from good health. The health of an individual depends on the type of body he inherits, and the care he gives it. Good health can be thought of as state of social, physical, and mental well-being, a goal virtually everybody can attain – if the responsibility for maintaining one’s own health, with occasional help from health experts, is accepted. The medical law states that – anybody that is overweight or obese is very greedy QED.

Physically, middle age should be a pleasant plateau – a time to look back on a vigorous youth, enjoy an active present, and prepare for a ripe old age. Middle age should not be measured by chronological age, but by biological age, the condition of various parts of the body. You might say that the middle – age body is like a car that has been driven a certain number of miles. It should be well broken and running smoothly, but with plenty of reserve power for emergencies and lots of mileage left.

Biological age should be measured by the state of the heart, arteries and other essential organs, the length of life and comparative health of parents and grandparents, temperament and outlook on life, and outward appearance. The way you have fed or treated yourself is important. Eating the wrong kinds of food, being overweight, smoking too much, excessive consumption of alcohol or worrying too much can add years to biological age.

However no one should be surprised if he is not in quite the shape he was when he was 25 or 30 years old. At age 40 to 50, it is perfectly normal to have only 80% of the maximum breathing capacity, 85%of the resting Cardiac output, 95% of the basal metabolic rate. These, factors, however should not slow anyone down very much.

There is one difference though, that can be anticipated in the middle age. Reaction time, and decision making processes may be a bit slower. This is because the nervous system is one of the most vulnerable to aging.

Now stop. Reflect. How old are you? You can start a fresh today. Cut off, excess consumption of every and anything you put into your mouth food, drinks, water, substances etc. Rebuild yourself health wise. So from today, follow a sound health maintenance program, including good nutrition, enough mental and physical exercises and rest, and moderate living habits.

Your life could begin an upward regenerative swing. Always be medically guided.

