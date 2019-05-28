Bidwell Nsofor

Nigerians are great people, who live in a great country blessed with abundant and intimidating human, material and mineral resources. Yet, this great country with its enormous “world power” potentials is still suffering from developmental setbacks arising from seemingly uncontrollable rage of political maneuverings, economic cum socio-cultural convulsion – a mysterious malady which may not be unconnected with hiccups in modern societies. However, the credulousness of all this assumptions or assertions derives its strength from the present mood of the nation, which is terribly disturbing.

After well over fifty-eight years of independence, Nigerians tossed around by the storm and tempest of fruitless journeys, now expect some serious re-thinking and re-assessment of all the issues of prime importance to nation building. It is therefore a task for all those people who have received or are yet to receive the mandate to serve the people in the next four years. Moreover, for them to succeed requires knowledge of the chatter of wind blowing across the nation. An African proverb says that, “one need to see the tree he wants to cut in the forest before he spits saliva on his palm”

Unfortunately, today, most problems in the country are perplexingly weird. Is it Nigerian roads, electricity supply, health care, education, banditry, insurgency, ritual and hired killings, escalating poverty, unemployment, suicide or rape cases? This is why the country needs a new national spirit of unity and trust, where some strength can compensate for some weaknesses. It is now time to turn to the giver of wisdom, knowledge and understanding, as we seem to be helpless with our human wisdom. The Bible, in the Book of Second Chronicles, says, “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, andseek my face, and turn from their wicked ways: then will I hear from heaven, and forgive their sin and will heal their land”

The problem of electricity supply has been like a horrible recurring decimal. It is like an advanced cancer case that has defied known and unknown healing methods. From one administration to the other, nothing tangible has happened in the sector. Instead, the situation always becomes worse than each administration had met it. With this slipshod approach, how can a country develop and industrialize without regular power supply?In the case of agriculture, which ordinarily should have been a strong revenue earner to the country, the anticipated dividends are in no way visible, even when the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture had not too long ago adjudged Nigerian soil as one of the most fertile in the world.

Education is another sector that demands immediate attention, as the quality of education in the country has dropped drastically to a worrisome level. There are issues of half-baked teachers, incessant strikes, admissions and certificates racketeering, cultism, quota system and many other crippling issues that have led to some elites sending their children to schools in foreign lands.Every year the Universities in the country offload thousands of graduates into an already saturated labour market. Mind you, in the world of today, a person who is neither educated nor has learnt a trade cannot ignore the call for labourers in a work site. When teachers owed several months of salary go into petty trading in their schools, would you blame them.

In the area of health care, Nigerians have been talking volubly as they could, and perhaps, no longer rest a good deal of hope on the sector, especially as their loved ones could not escape death during doctors and health workers prolonged strikes. In fact, most ancient medical equipments in government hospitals have broken down and there are no replacements in sight. Today, most of our best hands are practicing outside the country.

As for solid minerals, which is the most viable and reliable economic game changer in the country,no reasonable gains have been recorded. How can Nigerians end the anxiety that has tortured them all these years if there is no improvement in this sector?Meanwhile, if my memory has not congealed, the ministry of solid minerals established a little over twenty years ago is still crawling. Today, the only thing we hear about the sector is that illegal mining going on in some parts of the country has caused problems that are difficult to solve.

The economic and socio-culturalbenefits of the arts, culture and tourism sector of the country have not yielded desired results. This viable sector has turned the economic fortunes of many countries around for good. When we had only four regions, there were competitive artistic programmes, which included Festival of Arts. It highlighted a wide range of artisticendeavours and enhanced the creativity and enjoyment of art. However, kudos should go to the organizers of Osun-Osogbo Festival, Calabar Carnival, Argungu Fishing Festival, Abuja Carnival, Eyo Festival, etc. Directors and managers in this sector should explore local and international partnerships to help raise the sector to an appealing international level.

Everyday, Nigerian dailies are awash with stories on the ever-increasing kidnapping, rising unemployment figures, ritual and hired killings in the country. In view of all these challenges, our incoming leaders should know that an idle mind is a devil’s workshop and try very hard to effect meaningful changes.In addition, our lawmakers and the executive should work closely together to ensure that budgets are prepared and approved early enough to show seriousness and focus by government. Although, no one expects Nigerian problems to ease out overnight, it is good to start from somewhere.

Having tasted war and known the difference between war and peace, our incoming leaders should ensure peace reigns supreme in the country. An adage says that, “Until the crab enters the cooking pot, it does not know there are two types of water.” The expectation of all Nigerians in the next four years is an era of peace, progress, unity and harmony, not war.God bless Nigeria!

Nsofor writes from Lagos