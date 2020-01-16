There are several others before it. But obviously, they are quite unlike it. They came in the mode of Hisbah, Civilian JTF all in the North.

But this one entered in a manner like never before. It became the rave of the moment instantly. It wore the toga of a leopard; the Amotekun itself! Amotekun by every inch is a strong animal with equally strong character. That makes it a very strong brand.

Wikipedia agrees: “Leopards are astoundingly strong. They are pound for pound the strongest of the big cats. They are able to climb trees, even when carrying heavy prey, and often choose to rest on tree branches during the day. Leopards are renowned for their agility.”

Perhaps, that is the fear that informed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). He spat fire on Tuesday: “The setting up of the paramilitary organisation called Amotekun is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law.”

Then, the threat: “The law will take its natural course in relation to excesses associated with organisation, administration and participation in Amotekun or continuous association with it as an association.”

Nobody envisaged it could be this so, so messy. We hardly thought the well and warmly received Amotekun could easily run into troubled waters so soon.