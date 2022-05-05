A forest is generally regarded as a dangerous fortress not because of the geographical location but essentially because of the type of dangerous reptiles and animals that inhabit and take refuge in and around it.

No wonder hunters are always extremely careful during any of their hunting expeditions each time they are approaching a forest. The density of the trees alone can send jitters into a spineless hunter.

There you notice the movement of dangerous snakes, scopions and animals. However, these dangerous animals often find themselves in the zoo, where their excesses are curtailed and their activities put under strict supervision.

Many Nigerians entering into the wild “forest” of politics, would rather that they be allowed to exercise some innate wild potential as politicians. Many would prefer to be left like loose cannons or wild animals and vocally instigate the people to a frenzy that could cause commotion and political demonstration. Some politicians wouldn’t mind using free money to buy votes, thugs and illegally obtain victory. Some of these politicians want Nigeria to be like a political “forest” where anything goes, a country where lawlessness prevails. This political scenario is gradually unfolding before our very eyes. We are in a situation where children smoke Indian hemp to feel high, where students of higher institutions use their pocket money to buy drugs. The number is gradually on the increase and its seriously denting the image of the country. The fact staring us all in the face is that drugs are sold everywhere in our communities around the country. No wonder a concerned President Muhammadu Buhari was careful in appointing Mohammed Buba Marwa, a retired Nigerian Army general, as the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with the mandate to sanitize the entire “forest” likened to Nigeria.

In 16 years, before he was equipped for the war in the “forest,” a lot was said about the disposition of some politicians who would not want to follow the rules of the game. Some behaviours tend to make people believe that drugs may be behind the actions of many of such personalities.

However, since Marwa entered the “forest,” the atmosphere has changed. The fear of the long arms of the those working for Marwa now pervades the entire atmosphere. Reports indicate that there is a prevalence of over 30 per cent and 20 per cent drug abuse among students and youths, respectively. Commonly abused drugs are cannabis, cocaine, amphetamine, heroin, diazepam, codeine cough syrup and tramadol. Unfortunately, despite the fact that the law of the land frowns at the possession and illicit use of these drugs, the numbers of dealers and perpetrators are increasing in leaps and bounds. The fight against drug barons and their foot soldiers seems overwhelming but the strong will of Marwa and his men’s resolve to rid the country of drugs are receiving presidential and national applause. This has further emboldened them to fight rough and persistent at every war sector without blinking an eye. It’s estimated that drug and alcohol abuse costs society over $110 billion a year. Impressively, the NDLEA has so far arrested nine drug barons, 3,539 drug dealers, 677 convictions, and seizures of 65,916 kg of drugs in three months.

Even though there is legality in some countries on their use, the abuse of drugs in Nigeria is on the rise. It is known in medical circles that, for example, amphetamines are used to treat attention deficit disorder, barbiturates help treat anxiety, and marijuana can help alleviate cancer-induced nausea. But unprescribed and unsupervised use of these substances (and many others) present danger to individuals and to society in general, with the resultant effects of these drugs on humans like depression, panic disorders, increased aggression, paranoia, hallucinations and anxiety. Today, many of our politicians exhibit traits of the side effects of drugs in their lives. Effects like addiction may have long-term impact on life and one may develop severe symptoms such as fatigue, trembling, depression, anxiety, headache, insomnia, chills and sweating, paranoia, behaviour changes, dilated pupils, poor coordination problems, nausea and many others. No wonder Marwa deemed it very necessary to write the leading political party in the land for permission to check every political aspirant, if they are certified free of the use of illicit drugs. There had been cases of politicians, government and private officials collapsing.

Drug is a contributary source for terrorism. It is prevalent in the camps of terrorists.

Drug is an enabler for terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals. The chain and network of drug gangs should be broken for the sanity of the majourity of the masses. This is why the recent call by Marwa urging political parties to make drug integrity test part of the screening requirements for aspirants seeking to contest political offices in the 2023 elections on their platforms is imperative.

According to him, “For politicians, we have long advocated, and I take the opportunity again to repeat the advocacy that, when they run for public office, it demands a lot of responsibility from the person and we need to be certain if he’s a person that is already a drug addict/user who will spend all the money he’s given for public service to consume cocaine and his head will not be in a stable condition to handle the affairs he has been entrusted with. For this reason, we have advocated and will continue to advocate that drug test be conducted for politicians; some state governments like Kano State are already doing this.

“Not just politicians, but government appointees, and I’ve just sent a letter this morning to the national chairman of APC, who will be the first of the national working committee I wish to pay an advocacy visit on this issue. I recommended that drug tests be incorporated in the screening process for all those interested in running for public office; we’ll do the same to the PDP and other important parties.”

This move needs to be fully embraced by those in authourity and it should not be seen as unnecessary intrusion into people’s privacy. After all, politicians want to serve, so, a servant cannot dictate how his master wants him to dress and behave.

