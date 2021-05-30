Grace be unto you, and peace, from God our Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ. I thank my God always on your behalf, for the grace of God which is given you by Jesus Christ; That in everything, ye are enriched by him, in all utterance, and in all knowledge

Grace has a special fragrance. Infact, anybody who is born of God has this grace as part of the full package that God gives to all his children at the point of the second birth. To the uncirmcised, the sinner who is yet to give his life to Christ, grace is seen as perceived as unmerited favour. But to every born again Christian, grace means different things. One of such is that grace is the children’s bread-a right, not a privilege. God always makes his grace visible in Christ. Believers don’t beg for grace, the enjoy its fragrance. Grace is our birthright. Because we are in Christ, victory is ours.

The scripture says For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world, and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.

Grace is God’s divine favour. Grace is God’s willingness to be involved in our lives. God is already involved in our lives by giving us his Holy Spirit. Grace is God’s actual act of God’s involvement in our affairs. Grace is the deposit of abilities in us. We are partners of the endless triumphs of Jesus. God spreads his fragrance through us. And that is the same word that we share with people, making our lives a message to people. Grace is our bread (the children’s bread)

When David sinned, he said God would not cast him away from his presence and not take his holy spirit from him because he realised that everything he ever achieved was because of the Holy Spirit

Psalm 51:11

Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy holy spirit from me. Even the devil knows that angels have been given charge to keep us in all our ways…..So, take advantage of the grace of God in you. Be tough and take your stand in God Grace is for enrichment, empowerment of our lives, performance enhancements …study the scripture and imbibe into your life. Grace deposits gifts in us, manifestations of grace. For grace to manifest, our operation of faith must come to play.

Take your stand on the different shades of grace provided in the scripture ….you can’t stand on the word of grace you don’t know. God will do for you more than you can think or imagine according to your faith operation.

Romans 5: 1,2 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.

There is a grace of God where God does for us things we do not ask or think about. Stand and believe that you receive exceedingly abundantly more than you can ask or think. Expect God to do for you much more than you can think about….God is mindful of us. You need to believe and receive grace to do what you cannot think of or ask for.

Jeremiah 29:11

For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end .

Abraham just wanted a son. But God wanted him to be a father of nations. God promised Abraham Isaac. Abraham exercised faith and took a hold of the promise and stepped on it and received it. God is therefore able to exceed what you are expecting.

Genesis 15-7

After these things the word of the LORD came unto Abram in a vision, saying, Fear not, Abram: I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward.

And Abram said, Lord GOD, what wilt thou give me, seeing I go childless, and the steward of my house is this Eliezer of Damascus?

And Abram said, Behold, to me thou hast given no seed: and, lo, one born in my house is mine heir.

And, behold, the word of the LORD came unto him, saying, this shall not be thine heir; but he that shall come forth out of thine own bowels shall be thine heir.

And he brought him forth abroad, and said, Look now toward heaven, and tell the stars, if thou be able to number them: and he said unto him, so shall thy seed be.

And he believed in the LORD; and he counted it to him for righteousness.

And he said unto him, I am the LORD that brought thee out of Ur of the Chaldees, to give thee this land to inherit it.

There is a grace that goes beyond what you can ask or think, exceedingly abundantly. God’s grace will make you exceed your expectation.

Ephesians 3:20

Now unto him that is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.

Abraham was not expecting to be a father of nations, but he received grace to receive what he could not get ordinarily. We need to go out and do the work of evangelism and doors will open unto us. Romans 4-21

For the promise, that he should be the heir of the world, was not to Abraham, or to his seed, through the law, but through the righteousness of faith. For if they which are of the law be heirs, faith is made void, and the promise made of none effect: Because the law worketh wrath: for where no law is, there is no transgression. Therefore it is of faith, that it might be by grace; to the end the promise might be sure to all the seed; not to that only which is of the law, but to that also which is of the faith of Abraham; who is the father of us all, (As it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations,) before him whom he believed, even God, who quickeneth the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were. Who against hope believed in hope, that he might become the father of many nations; according to that which was spoken, So shall thy seed be. And being not weak in faith, he considered not his own body now dead, when he was about an hundred years old, neither yet the deadness of Sarah’s womb: He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God; And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform. And therefore it was imputed to him for righteousness.

Men of old understood what the grace of God can do. Abraham was one of such men. He stood on the grace of God and got exceedingly abundantly, more than he ever expected, through faith. Faith in Christ is the right way to receive from God.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can