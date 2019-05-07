As a mission agency, the International Association for Missions has observed knowledge gap in some Churches, which needs to be filled to update individual knowledge and practice of Christianity in the world.

What is meant by a full gospel Church is a Church with the gospel that saves and empowers. The curriculum of a full gospel Church is made up of;

1. Scriptural Righteousness

2. The Holy Spirit Anointing of the man of God

3. Evangelism and World Mission

4. Interdenominational relationship with like minds

5. Serving with a sense of urgency

The absence of this knowledge has reduced the effectiveness of the Church in the world. Of particular concern to us as a mission agency is world mission (World Evangelization). When Churches are not into world mission they limit the tendency towards global expansion, cause delay of the rapture (Mathew 24: 14) and eventual loss of souls of the unreached peoples (heathen nations) in hell.

Churches should adopt a unified Bible School Curriculum with World Mission lessons, otherwise Bible School graduates would be out of tune with World Mission, such as we have it today. A situation a whole pastor of a Church would tell you that he does not know about World Mission, and also have no knowledge of the unreached peoples (heathen nations) of the day, is indicative of inadequate training he had before he started his Church. Such pastors are not trained for world evangelization and therefore cannot serve God with ultimate concern for the souls Jesus died for.

Pastor Anoka Kingsley

Group Mission director

International Association for Missions (IAM) Nigeria

Telephone Lines: 08082109516, 07039050508