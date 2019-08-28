The Future Awards Africa has announced the call for nominations for this year’s edition of the continent’s biggest youth awards, scheduled to take place in November.

The launch event, which held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, saw Amina Mohammed, the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations endorsing the prestigious event, which has been described as the “Nobel Prize for young Africans.”

With the theme “Nigeria’s New Tribe,” The Future Awards Africa seeks to reward excellence and service among youth between the ages of 18 and 31. Over the years, the awards event has built a strong network of youth supporting each other in the leadership space, breaking boundaries to achieve distinction against barriers of tribe, religious differences, economic instability, and government policies.

At the event, Ms. Mohammed said: “Even while we all acknowledge our socio-economic issues and challenges, our hope for the future is bound on the talent, creativity, and determination in every young Nigerian. They represent the much-needed agents of change – a new and perfect direction in giving back power to our youth – so, joining the new tribe should be a movement every young person should aspire to be a part of.”

“We are doubling down on the theme ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’ as there’s no better time to identify, acknowledge, and showcase a new set of bright, young Nigerians leading the charge to establish a positive, new narrative for the continent. We, therefore, urge everyone to nominate outstanding young people in different communities across the country so as to inspire many others who need models of hard work, creativity, impact, and integrity to emulate,” said Bukonla Adebakin, COO, The Future Project.

The official media partner of The Future Awards Africa 2019 is the Consolidated Media Associate Group.

Persons eligible for nomination must have made considerable impact within Nigeria and/or globally within the last one year and must have easily accessible documentation of their achievements. The public is encouraged to nominate trailblazers from their communities in categories ranging from social activism, business and professional service to media and entertainment.

The Future Awards Africa 2019 categories for nomination include the Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting, the Future Awards Africa Prize for Advocacy, the Future Awards Africa Prize for Agriculture, the Future Awards Africa Prize for Arts (Visual and Applied), the Future Awards Africa Prize for Business and a host of others.

The Future Awards Africa also, called the “Nobel Prize for Young Africans” and the “most important youth awards” by Forbes, is a set of prizes given annually to celebrate and accelerate innovation, creativity and enterprise among young Africans aged 18 to 31. It has produced over 150 winners and over 1,550 nominees since its first editio n in 2006. It is presented in conjunction with The Future Project, which has a mandate to build empowered citizens across Africa, through (inclusive) enterprise and (active) citizenship.

Access Bank promotes savings culture among children

Access Bank Plc, Nigeria’s largest retail bank, on Friday, collaborated with MTN at the mPulse Planet to educate pre-teens and teenagers on the importance of practicing good savings culture through fun and innovative methods.

The event, which held at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, saw children taking part in gamified learning on platforms such as Dreamville.ng, a community where children can learn about managing money and other financial instruments, while also providing attendees with lots of exciting attractions and activities to enhance early savings culture.

Speaking at the event, Adaeze Ume, group head, consumer banking, Access Bank Plc, explained that the bank was committed to engaging and empowering young Nigerians for the future by investing in their knowledge, improving their capabilities, and also designing specific products and services that give them access to more.

“From our gamified platform, Dreamville.ng, to Early Savers and SOLO products, we are committed to helping the youth imbibe a healthy savings culture from an early age. This event reflects Access Bank’s obligation to our young customers by improving financial literacy and encouraging learning in a fun way. For example, users can earn points, badges, and rewards on Dreamville.ng for positive financial behaviours, especially by managing finances and budgets, setting savings goals and achieving them,” she said.

The initiative from Access Bank leverages on digital innovation and technology towards enhancing customer experience and driving financial inclusion while building on its ‘More than Banking’ promise.

Since the formalisation of its merger, Access Bank has continued to challenge the financial market by introducing products and innovative solutions, setting new benchmarks in line with international best practices.

The Bank leads the industry through a perfect integration of digital transformation and timely response to changing lifestyles.

Malta Guinness clinches ‘Africa’s Best Premium Non-alcoholic Malt’ award

One of Nigeria’s premium malt drinks, Malta Guinness, last Friday, emerged “Africa’s Best Premium Non-alcoholic Malt Brand of the Year” at the 2019 edition of the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Mr. Dada Ajai-Ikhile, chairman of the organising committee, said Malta Guinness was recognised for its relentless effort in fueling the greatness of Africans. He noted that the brand was selected from a pool of other brands in its category through an independent, thorough and painstaking research across the African market.

Ifeoma Agu, senior brand manager, Malta Guinness and premium non-alcoholic drinks, said, “We are excited about this meritorious award as it further reiterates that Malta Guinness is one of the finest brands in Africa from the stables of Guinness Nigeria Plc, the home of quality brands brewed with the highest quality ingredients. Malta Guinness has maintained its premium status for over three decades, made in Africa, for Africans by Africans. We will continue to hold our premium standards in high esteem as Malta Guinness, which is packed full of energy-giving B-Vitamins, will continue to fuel the greatness of Africans.

“I would like to thank the organisers, African Brand Congress, for this meritorious and well-deserved recognition.”

The African Best Brand Merit Awards has been acclaimed as one of the most credible brand recognition awards in Africa. Its independent and objective research into brand-related issues has attracted the attention of industry leaders in recent years.

Malta Guinness has also been decorated with several awards recently, including “The Best Consumer Promo Award,” by the Advertising Association of Nigeria Awards for Marketing Excellence, for the widely commended innovative national consumer promo, tagged “Malta Go Get It Promo.”