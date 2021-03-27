The CEO of Alexes Promotions, Omobolanle Olatise has unveiled an online reality show aimed at empowering children.

According to Olatise, the reality show tagged: ‘The Future Gems’ is for children within the age brackets of 10 and 12 years, and it’s meant to task their intellect via academic and leadership topics.

“The show would run for four Sundays in April with 30 participants. Every Sunday, six participants with the lowest votes and marks will leave the show after being placed on eviction, and at the grand finale, the winner goes home with $2,000,” he explained.

Hosted by comedian Mega and actress Laide Bakare, the show judges are Mercy Aigbe, Jaye Kuti, and Jude Orhorha.