Critically acclaimed electronic producer R3HAB, and Nigerian artists Thutmose and Mavins record star Rema are thrilled to release their new version of the track “Love in the Morning” that is out now.

Rema has self proclaimed himself the future and is currently Apple Music’s Up Next artist. He is hands down one of the most exciting artists to watch in music. Thutmose was born in Nigeria and moved to Brooklyn around 8 years old so for him to come back to his roots with this song was important.

Thutmose has been supported by everyone from Billie Eilish to Scott Storch, Pink Sweat$ etc. The original version came out last November on Thutmose’s ‘Don’t Wake Me EP’ and Thutmose & Rema performed the song live together at NativeLand Nigeria last December.

R3HAB heard the record and wanted to collaborate, he says “Originally, I was asked to remix Thutmose & Rema “Love In The Morning”, but the workflow on this one was so smooth and pleasant, and additionally Thutmose and Rema were so involved and interested in the process, that we decided to combine our forces to release this dance spin-off of “Love In The Morning”; as our original release. I have never done anything like this before. I love this fusion of Dance Music and Afro beats”