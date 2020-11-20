Award-winning movie, The Ghost and the House of Truth is now streaming on Showmax.

Directed by Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award-winning director, Akin Omotoso (Man on Ground, Tell Me Sweet Something), who also won the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Director for Vaya, the movie parades Kate Henshaw (Chief Daddy, 4th Republic) as Folashade, a police inspector in the Child Protection Unit; Fabian Adeoye Lojede (Jacob’s Cross, October 1), and Kemi Lala Akindoju (Dazzling Mirage, Banana Island Ghost, Fifty), who also co-produced.

The Ghost and the House of Truth was shot in Makoko, where the crew went to great lengths to get the approval and buy-in from the local community, some of which were hired as extras. Speaking on what the movie means to her, actress and executive producer, Ego Boyo, says: “I am on a quest to make movies that question established norms in Nigeria. I think we should be making all sorts of films telling authentic African stories.”

Earlier this year, The Ghost and the House of Truth won Best World Film at Urban World in New York, having opened Film Africa in London and closed The Africa International Film Festival where it won Best Director, Best Actress and Best Nigerian Film. “Now we’re coming to Showmax and we’re looking forward to even more people in Africa seeing it,” Boyo adds.

The Ghost and the House of Truth joins the extensive Showmax Nollywood library of movies and series. More local content available for streaming on Showmax includes exclusive footage from the wildly popular Big Brother Naija season five, which was live streamed on the platform. There’s also newly launched, relationship-themed show Shoot Your Shot hosted by BBNaija season two runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola, and a host of telenovellas like Africa Magic’s Riona and Enakhe, as well as beloved comedies like My Flatmates and The Johnsons.