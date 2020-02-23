After a seven-year break, award winning moviemaker, Dickson Iroegbu has released the trailer of his most anticipated movie, The Good Husband.

Featuring Sam Dede, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, Francis Duru, Paul Sambo and Thelma Okoduwa, the trailer hit town on February 20.

Speaking, Iroegbu said: “My first love is filmmaking and after a long sabbatical which took me into politics, I am back home. I made a film, The Good Husband, which I shot while the 2019 campaign was going on. So, I am back with something riveting, something Nigerians can relate with. The God Husband is all about the family.”

The Good Husband tells the story of a marriage counsellor who is passionately committed to making sure that marriages work, but while he is at it, his own marriage begins to crack, making his a case of physician heal thyself.

“There is no marriage today that doesn’t have issues. The summary of the film is that tolerance is the antidote to conflict between husband and wife. This is my latest and it should be greater than my previous. I want my fans to take that decision whether I am better than what I was before. It is exceptional because I have a personal attachment to the movie.

“I have had my own fair share of conflicts in marriage. However, lessons have been learnt and I could teach a lot through my work that husband and wife can have conflict, but divorce is not the antidote because society bleeds the moment there is divorce. The Good Husband is a film that will address issues that cause marital conflict.”