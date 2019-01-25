The rhyme of the night changed when it was announced that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, winner of the Governor of the Year would be mounting the podium.

There were traditional musical groups accompanying him. There were lots of his aids too. The governor was clad in a flowery gown.

“Enugu State is in the hands of God,” he toned. “I thank the management of Sun newspapers. And to other awardees, congratulation and thank you.”

Earlier, Governor Seriaki Dickson had received the Outstanding Politician of the Year.

On this occasion, he was clad in dark traditional Ijaw outfit and walking stick which to him is a trade mark.

A speaker said Dickson is the son of a princess from Ijebu Ode, in Ogun State.

He thanked The Sun for the honour. He said if he was on the ballot paper for the year, he would have declared victory right way on account of the honour.

He said Nigerians can disagree but yet agree and there is nothing wrong in that.

He said “this award is dedicated to my state Bayelsa State,” adding that together Nigeria can do more and better.

At the same time, Gov Kashim Shetima of Borno State received Courage in Leadership award.

The governor was not present; the awards was received on his behalf by his representative.