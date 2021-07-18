Be not carried about with divers and strange doctrines. For it is a good thing that the heart be established with grace; not with meats, which have not profited them that have been occupied therein.

The spirit of man is the heart of man and the center of his human personality. The spirit of man is called his heart because just as the physical organ of the human body called the heart; pumps and circulates blood through the body, so also does the spirit of man pumps and circulates eternal life through every aspect of a believer’s daily life. Eternal life is a grace filled life. It is a grace coated life. This eternal life is in us because Jesus lives in us.

1John 5: 11-12 says And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.

Eternal Life is to our human spirit what blood is to the human body. This life is in Jesus and Jesus lives inside of us. Blood is what your legs need to function. Your brain and all your internal organs all function strictly on blood.

There is no other type of fluid which powers different parts of the body other than the blood. The blood transports oxygen from the lungs to every part of your body, it also acts as a defense center against all diseases. In the same way, grace is all you need to function. Grace is the transporter of God’s blessings to every aspect of your life. Grace defends and nourishes you. God wants you to put all your trust in grace. Grace is all you need.

Jesus said in John 10:10, I am come that they might have life in abundance. We know that Jesus brought grace – God’s goodwill and favours to all mankind. God wants us to be pre-occupied by His goodwill and favours rather than allowing our hearts to be carried away by different and varied and alien teachings. Christ Jesus lives in our heart and He has brought into our spirits the attractive elegance of grace.

God’s grace that is pouring out of Christ’s indwelling presence in us ought to be powering every area of our life. Spend time meditating upon the fact that your spirit-man currently holds a reservoir of God’s Grace and favor.

Grace and truth came by Christ and He lives in you. This implies that God’s divine involvement is springing from your inside. This is why Daniel 11: 32b says, but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits. Knowing God is having eternal life, according to John 17:3. This eternal life is a grace filled life.

Meditate upon the fact that grace is all you need and Grace is a person, He is Jesus and He lives inside you. Let your heart be established in this grace consciousness until it forms the abundance of your heart. When your spirit is full of God’s promises and you allow a grace consciousness to dominate your thinking, then your whole life will be flooded with God’s grace.

Your spirit is the circulator of grace into your health, finances and every aspect of your life. You must first store up a treasure of God’s words in that spirit; believe them and then out of the abundance of the heart your mouth will speak forth grace filled words. Your mouth is the pump that pumps the grace in your spirit out.

Colosians 1:27 To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory: Grace is a person. He is Jesus and He lives in you. This is the mystery which was hidden in generations past but is now revealed among the gentiles which is grace in you, your hope for a glorious life. Once your life is filled with the grace of God, you can be sure that you will enjoy a life of happiness.

Mark 10:21-22 Then Jesus beholding him loved him, and said unto him, One thing thou lackest: go thy way, sell whatsoever thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, take up the cross, and follow me. And he was sad at that saying, and went away grieved: for he had great possessions.

A lot of people are unhappy today. They are sad and depressed. Many have stopped going to church because of the wave of depression that is upon them.

It is important to state that you can never be happy outside of God. Satan is the most unhappy individual in existence and every time you swing into a depression it is because Satan visited you through negative and evil thoughts that made you become depressed.

The devil propagates depression and sadness by pointing at all the things that are not working in your life and all the delays you have been facing; he ends up weighing you down as you meditate upon his words. Satan’s Kingdom comes to people through Satan’s thoughts.

On the contrary, to find joy and happiness from God’s kingdom, you need to be in the center of God’s will for your life. You will never be happy if you are in a wrong place concerning God’s plan for your life. Obeying the voice of the Holy Spirit, following scriptures as a guide is the secret to happiness. If you are disobedient to the directives of the Holy Spirit, you will be a sad and depressed person. The rich young ruler walked away from our Lord Jesus sad and depressed because He was unwilling to obey the instructions of Jesus to Him about using his finances to affect the poor positively.

The number one cause of sadness and depression is when Christians disobey the voice of their King as reflected from the rich young ruler. Examine your life- is there any instruction that God gave you that you are disobeying? One major instruction that many of us have been disobeying is the instruction that commands us to go into all the world and preach the gospel.

You will not find the happiness your heart desires until you start obeying this instruction. Also, you will be unhappy if you are not involved in serving in any local church. The devil knows that serving God is a secret to happiness; so he uses hurts of different kinds to stop many Christians from serving in their local churches.

Job 36:11, if they obey and serve him, they shall spend their days in prosperity, and their years in pleasures. God wants you to spend your days in prosperity and your years in pleasures. The secret is; obeying God and serving Him.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.

