For couple of years now, he has been nursing a dream to rule Bayelsa, fondly called the Glory of all Land State. Reuben Okoya, a renowned architect, has become the one to reckon with in the state, without being immodest. Without fear or favour, in the coming gubernatorial election in the state, Okoya has everything in his arsenal to beat all those gunning for the same topmost seat with him. From all indications, preparations are already in full gear for his assumption to this well-positioned office. As at now, the people of his consistency are already aligned and in sync with his ambition. Give or take, Okoya is poised to make his ambition real, but, being known for his belief in political independence and direct engagement with the rank and masses; feelers from Bayelsa State are showing that Okoya is putting all machinery in motion to bid for his ascendancy as the next Governor of Bayelsa State.

Okoya is a 1978 alumnus of University of Oklahoma, USA, with a BSc in Environmental Design (BSED), and a Master of Architecture from Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, Florida, USA in 1984. He is a member of Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) and American Institute of Architects (AIA.) Okoya is happily married to Natalie, who is also a technocrat and they are blessed with lovely children.