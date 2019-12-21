“I remember one singles church programme that I attended some years ago. It was a no holds barred programme.

One lady asked the question on how she would know that a man is good in bed seeing that she has just been taught never to have sex till marriage.

She said she was not going to pretend, that sex would be important to her in her marriage. And she will not ever want to commit adultery because of lack of sexual satisfaction in marriage.

So how would she know that her future husband is capable since she is not meant to taste and see?

I remember my zonal pastor wife’s response to this lady’s question. She referred her to the scripture where Jesus promised to send the Holy Spirit to teach us ALL things. She explained that ‘all things’ includes sex and that the Holy Spirit knows sex and is an excellent teacher of sex.

She said she married our pastor a virgin. She added that they were novices in sex and that it was boring and frustrating at first until they realized this scripture and started calling on the Holy spirit to teach them how to have and enjoy sex. She said it worked and that they became pros. She boasted that they have the best sex life and that in their 50s, they still make love expertly.

She turned to her husband, our pastor for confirmation after talking and he seemed to confirm what she said about the Holy Spirit teaching them how to have sex.

So my friends, let not your hearts be troubled. The Holy Spirit is a great teacher of sex!”

––Written by Aniefiok Udoabasi

These are some of the responses to this post:

This kain holy spirit…I am sure it also led many Christians to MMM.”

–Moses Idoho

I am just wondering how funny some people are sounding. Everybody was once a virgin, if you are now a pro, how did you become one, by practice, right?

You were not born a sex guru likewise every couple can be open enough to learn and become pro in less than six months if they are willing to do that except in the case of a rigid partner who is not open to learning.

If I were the pastor, I won’t even mention the Holy Spirit in as much as I know he is right, I will rather encourage couples to learn whatever expertise they need to pleasure each other. The major problem actually lies in couples technically or blatantly denying each other sex.

–David Ani

The Holy Spirit has nothing to do with the things of the flesh. Go and report me to my pastor.

–Wilson Lokko

So I made a post where I mentioned sex and God in the same sentence. Some ignorant folks think I have committed blasphemy. To them, sex is evil and must not be associated with the Holy Spirit. Sex is not evil. Sex is holy. Sex is beautiful. Sex is glorious. It is the corruption of sex that is bad.

–Aniefiok Udoabasi

Lying against the Holy Spirit is a grievous sin.

–Obam Matthew

The day the Holy Spirit will flog some people for lying against him, it will not be funny. The day will soon come.

–Yemi Ariye

Whatever that is connected to your faith, believe that it will definitely work for you. On the issue of the Holy Spirit being our sex teacher, it can only take two to tango not one.

– Oma Otas

Don’t drag the Holy Spirit into all things. Some things are left for us to handle. Wetin concern Holy Spirit with sex when He has not tasted sex before?

–Stephen Lambert

I think that response is very inadequate and misleading.

–Abolaji Dairo

What the pastors said is deep and not many will understand. If the Almighty matches you, even the sex would be great. There is no need to experiment because there are two sides to every human being. If you do it yourself you might marry the public face which will be disastrous.

–Tony Okpara

Holy Spirit ke! Holy Spirit can’t be involved in sexmatics other than leave a little message there with your partner just for procreation. Any advanced knowledge comes from sex journals, pornographic films or experience.

–Nworgu Uchenna

Sex outside marriage is sin and that’s simple. It’s just laughable when people use ‘tasting to know’ as an excuse or defense. Every good-in-bed guy out there started by a simple practice and married couples can always learn and improve. The more you do, the more you adapt. Know what pleases each other and improve on it.

–Emmy Chidozie

What was pastor’s response? You can read up on sex and how to please each other if you are both committed to growth.

–Damola James

If the Holy Spirit actually teaches or gives wisdom about sex, it stands to mean that the grace is exclusively for those that observe the no-to-premarital-sex command. By extension, those that engaged in premarital sex and other sex related vices got the knowledge from where? Or does it mean they were all experts? Lastly, I think the urge for sex should equally come with the wisdom.

– Obinna Ikeoha