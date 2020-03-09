A major event is set for inclusion in the country’s culture, entertainment and business calendar with the launch of The Greater Lagos Regatta and Festival (TG-LARAF), which first edition holds from April 10 – 12. TG-LARAF, is the brainchild of Gradient Hill Ltd with the support and endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, and the Lagos State Government. The event, organised under the auspices of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism and Culture working in partnership with Gradient Hill comes as a blockbuster 3-part event. According to a statement signed by Mr. Ivor Ekpe, Principal Consultant, Gradient Hill Limited, the event is designed to be a fusion of business, music, arts, culture and general entertainment.

The event will open on April 10 with the Greater Lagos Inland Waterways Optimisation and Business Conference at the EkoHotel and Suites. Expected at the conference are major local and international investors in maritime, finance, insurance, tourism, hospitality and cultural sectors among others. The conference will provide directions on how to optimise the economic potential of the state’s marine assets. On the same day, Mr. Governor will declare open the festival at an elaborate opening ceremony holding at the Eko Atlantic City.

The second and final days of the event have been set aside for the Boat Regatta, which will feature traditional and contemporary marine vessel parade, displays and competitions at the Five Cowrie Creek. A family funfair and bazaar as well as live musical performances by top-tier local and international artistes are planned to hold at the Eko Atlantic City from Friday through Sunday.

Ekpe expressed delight at the support of the Lagos State Government, saying: “We are very pleased that Mr. Governor aligned his vision for the Lagos Inland Waterways with our proposal and together with the entire Executive Council, gave approval for a partnership with Gradient Hill Limited.”