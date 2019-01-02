We condemn the killing of Badeh and others in recent times and call on the security agencies to unravel those behind the dastardly acts. It is good that following President Muhammadu Buhari’s order for the arrest of the perpetrators of the heinous crime, the police had arrested some suspects in connection with the murder. The police must go a step further to ensure that those arrested for the killing of Badeh are diligently prosecuted and punished if found guilty.

This is one murder case that must be resolved. We have had many cases of unresolved murders in the country. The murder of the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, is one of such unresolved murders. Others include Dr. Harry Marshall, an ANPP chieftain, Chief Ogbonnaya Uche of ANPP, Imo State, Barrister Barnabas Igwe and wife, Abigail Igwe. Let Badeh’s murder case be an exception.

The late Badeh can be described as one of the finest officers of the Nigerian Air Force. He was a member of the 21 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy of January 3, 1977. He was commissioned a Pilot Officer on July 1979. He commenced his flying career at the 301Flying Training School on the Bulldog Primary Trainer aircraft in 1979. Between 1981 and 1982 he attended the Undergraduate Pilot Training School as a squadron pilot and later became an instructor pilot on the Bull Dog and DO-228 aircraft.

The deceased attended the junior staff course at Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, in 1988. In 2005, he was at the National War College Nigeria as a member of Course 14 and graduated on August 2006. Badeh was the Commander of the Presidential Fleet during the presidency of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. We commend the steps taken so far by the security agencies and urge them not to rest until they get to the root of the matter. The killing of Badeh is indeed one death too many, and no stone should be left unturned to resolve it.