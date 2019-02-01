By Christian Agadibe

Fast rising hip hop artistes, Harrison Samuel aka Shyboi and Harrison Joseph Chijioke aka Joharry are set to thrill millions of music fans with their new song.

The siblings, who just dropped a hit single entitled, The One, disclosed that they have been playing music together from childhood. According to them, music runs in their blood. “Our brothers, David Bars and Swagboss were in a group back then with Perruzi. They started music way back before we started, so that is what we meant by music runs in our DNA,” Shyboi says.

Commenting on their latest single, Joharry said: “The tittle of the song is The One. We get inspiration from life (experiences), the society and the people we associate with, including our challenges. We both sing from our hearts, we don’t sing based on style or how the music goes. We can make songs based on that but our own pattern of music is based on how we feel.”