In many ways, the difference said to exist between humility and loyalty is the exact same between six and half a dozen. On one hand, both speak to godliness, and love, and respect, and gratitude, and altruism. On the other, both are virtuous bragging rights that you cannot and should not flaunt or apply on yourself. You cannot and should never say, ‘I am a humble man,’ nor ‘I am a loyal lady.’

Anybody who sings about being humble or loyal is not and cannot be. In fact, that person should be watched twenty five hours every day. Truth to tell, there’s something inherently or intrinsically humble and humbling about loyalty. You can say the same of humility.

Humility and loyalty are not garrulous. Neither are they eye-servants nor showy. They are tucked away in the very being of man, not on his lips or tongue, not on his face or shoulders. Humility and loyalty are not physical.

They are deeply spiritual. And, sometimes, quite interpersonal. In which case, only those concerned would recognise them. Forget all that eye-service, you and I know who is humble or loyal to us -and who isn’t.

Still, humility and loyalty are not always as intelligible as you would want them. Hence, anyone who doesn’t know enough could describe very humble people as very arrogant and the most loyal as the most disloyal. However, once in a long while, there’s some unanimity, willy nilly. For example, among Nigerians there’s consensus that Major Hamza al-Mustapha (retd.) has remained loyal to the late Gen. Sani Abacha even in death!

There are a handful of other Nigerians who are known to be humble and loyal. They are everywhere, in every sector, some at home, others abroad. Most of them are overlooked, underrated, disrespected, overtested or even misconstrued (read suspected). You are truly humble or loyal if nothing changes you.

That’s not the focus of this entry, though. Today, this writer is troubled by the new normal surrounding humility and loyalty. We cannot keep playing deaf and dumb as (especially) politicians daily ruin the very essence of both words and their derivatives (humble and loyal). Enough of watching these people force meanings on words.

Let’s settle the matter now, forever. No politician without money or connection or power (i.e. office) should tell us about being humble. Nor should we ever dignify any such character with that humane classification. Humility is not a poor or powerless person’s virtue!

Why would such a one not be humble having already been humbled by reality? See, we only use humble to define a person of immense means and reach if (s)he remains so in spite of and despite. What Nigerian politicians evince every electioneering is not humility. It is humbility!

Next, loyalty. No one should be called loyal if (s)he is that only to whom (s)he should. No, please, it is a silly waste of time and words to call, say, a Minister of the Federal Republic loyal because (s)he owes allegiance to the president. That type of loyalty is a given.

What that means is: we can and should only tag the minister loyal if apart from to the president and deputy, (s)he is equally so to own downlines. To break that down, loyalty is not when you only worship your boss or benefactor. Loyalty is really when you also respect and love your aides and the people you think can do nothing for you; the people you think you owe nothing. I hope you catch my drift: enough of wasting expensive words on cheap people.

And while we are here, let’s be reminded that humility and loyalty are no grounds for leadership apartheid. It is not only leaders who must disparage this or that lieutenant or subject as not humble or not loyal. Citizens too must freely discuss elected and appointed chieftains who are neither humble nor loyal. It takes humility and loyalty for leaders to allow this ideal scenario.

There’s so much that a leader can achieve once the masses believe (s)he is humble and loyal. One is popular love. Two is consistent understanding. Three is persistent patience, and four is sustainable buy-in.

A leader who is humble and loyal listens. The leader who listens unlearns, learns and relearns every step of the way. The leader who learns and shows it wins trust. The leader who is trusted not only receives maximum support but can get away with anything -can get away with even posterity!

The foregoing is exactly the way to appreciate what the new chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom, brings to the table. Judging by his uncanny humility and loyalty to the top as well as the bottom which can be seen and felt in his meticulous consultations and negotiations, there’s no doubt his chairmanship might at the end emerge the best time PDP ever had nationwide. Obong Udo Loyalty Ekpenyong’s trademark justice-consciousness, in his first official assignment, last month brought about the first-ever rancour-free Local Government Party primaries in the state. Other Nigerian politicians should ask him the trick of his quiet leadership revolution.

God bless Nigeria!

What about private school teachers?

I have lately spent many sleepless nights, thinking about teachers and other workers in private schools. You should know why. In a country where no one cares, pray: how have they coped in the age of covid-19?

How have they and other private sector workers trapped in the lockdown managed to stay afloat, with no salaries? Has government at any level been of any help, considering the rising cost of living? What about Nigerians of affluence or good conscience, any show?

If no, is now too late? Please, reach out, today, to a private school teacher or any private sector worker you know who has had no income in months. You may be saving a life -or two!