It is a known fact that the struggle for power in Nigeria is a complex one and people will go to any length to push their own agenda.

This can best sum the intention of some mischief makers who have been pushing an imaginary war of attrition brewing between Nigeria’s First Lady, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari over the recent appointment of ministers. In the last one week, the tale swirling around is that Aisha had tipped the former Lagos military administrator, General Buba Marwa to become the ministerial nominee representing Adamawa State but that the whole arrangement was scuttled by Mallam Kyari.

But competent sources close to the seat of power told Spotlight that this is nothing but an imaginary fable from some talebearers.

According to a presidential source, there is no rift between the first lady and her husband’s Chief of Staff over any ministerial nomination. The source noted that while there’s no denying the fact that Marwa worked closely with the first lady as Chairman of the Central Working Committee of the Women and Youth Presidential Campaign, yet there’s no time Aisha muted the idea of canvassing a ministerial slot for the retired general or speak to her husband to consider him for the cabinet position.

The First lady, it was gathered, doesn’t abuse her privilege as the wife of the President and hardly discuss such sensitive issues with her husband. “Indeed, it needs to be neatly stated that such rumour going round about the cabal blocking Mrs. Buhari’s nomination of Gen. Marwa, there is no truth to it. Only the president appoints not First Lady or so called cabal or Abba Kyari as claimed. The president is on record as having stated he will only appoint those he knows. He did not say the so called cabal or anyone else will appoint ministers for him,” the source told Spotlight.

Those close to the former Lagos State Milad also said he has never been over ambitious or too desperate for any position. Marwa, it is said, is someone who believes that only God gives power.

“Every position and successes he has achieved during his military career and as a retired General were by the Grace and benevolence of God. So, he has no reason to be desperate for position,” said the source close to the retired Army top brass who has also once served as the defense adviser to the Nigerian Permanent Mission at the United Nations.