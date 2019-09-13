You are as successful as the decisions you take. I wrote about this before, but this is about good thinking. Sound judgment is a product of good thinking. Your success or failure in life depends on the number of good decisions you take. Most unsuccessful folks take more bad decisions than good ones, or take no decisions at all, when one is needed. Wrong decision on vocations, calling, business, friendship, etc, could destroy otherwise great potential.

The quality of your decisions determines the quality of your success. A soccer coach whose team is trailing the opponent by one or two goals must decide quickly what decisions to take to change the game in his team’s favour. This is where the anointing for speed and accuracy comes to play. The losing coach may conclude that substituting one or two players could be the game changer. That’s how we should think at crucial moments in our career. Many chaps have gone down when all they needed to do at critical stages in their careers was to change course or re-order priorities, and overcome crisis. Instead, they gave up and got blown away.

Someone has said “good thinking makes good produc.” Quite true. You cannot be a good speaker, for instance, unless you are capable of quick, good thinking on your feet, and you should be able to deliver your speeches in a good, attractive style to impress your audience. Not only is good thinking necessary, timely response is important as well. Procrastination gets you nowhere but to failure. It stalls progress and is a destiny destroyer.

If you fail to make hay while the sun shines, you will have nobody to blame but yourself. A man auctioned his house because his tenants were perennial debtors. The buyer evicted the tenants, renovated the house and resold it at an incredible profit. What made the difference was the quality of the decision. The original landlord saw the problem and took the easy way out, while the new landlord saw the problem as an opportunity to make profit. Being shrewd is good thinking; it is about thinking smart.

It is not always wise to look at the easy route out of a problem. There’s always a hidden advantage in most problems or challenges. Only good thinking will lead you to success when you appear stranded at some crossroads. What gets you out of a logjam is good thinking. If you naturally tend to think poorly, get a consultant or an expert in the relevant field to help you out. His dispassionate, professional or God-inspired counsel may help you out of your dilemma. Good thinking is a product of good sense and divine wisdom.

The saying, “nothing ventured, nothing gained” is true. Those who are too scared to leave their comfort zones fail to advance beyond certain levels in life. Such people live average lives with little desire to achieve extraordinary success because they lack the spirit of adventure. Everyone should learn the art of good thinking by reading wide.

People of little faith fall into this category; they can’t think creatively. They do not want to stretch God with great requests, so they settle for less. They are mediocre people who fail to take advantage of the endless stream of covenant blessings of Almighty God. Most uneducated folks are not adventurous because of a lack of hunger for great opportunities that the absence of learning deprives them from seeing. They can’t envision great things because their mind is not developed to appreciate the blessings of God. Education is what develops the human mind. Good thinking can inspire adventure, it makes one bold.

The European colonisers gained great territories around the world because of their spirit of adventure, which was inspired by good thinking. They gained information about the deposit of God’s treasure buried in the earth, and then began to venture into territories to appropriate the resources.

Having understood that God has given man dominion over the earth, the European explorers, armed with this truth, embarked on dangerous missions to conquer the world. Though the spirit of God gave the Caucasian missionaries the grace to take the gospel to the four corners of the globe, the unregenerated adventurers among them became pirates, colonialists and slave traders who seized the heathen and exploited them mercilessly.

It was good thinking that gave man the initial knowledge and understanding to know that if they struck two stones together, fire would ensue to cook their meals. After the fall of man in the Garden of Eden, men, by the knowledge that came from the fruit of the knowledge of good and evil, understood the science of hunting, building habitations, villages, cities and other conveniences that improved human comfort and other basic necessities.

As time went on, fallen man developed scientific knowledge in diverse areas of life, which now accounts for the technological revolution we enjoy today. But it is nothing compared to the spiritual technology that we would have had if man had not fallen, or the incredible new creation technology that heaven has not yet released to those who love God (1 Cor. 2:9).

People who can’t read can’t produce good thinking and are unlikely to have good sense and sound reasoning, which are very essential in innovation. The fact that only the black man has no alphabets to record his history gives blacks little desire to read and so deprived them of the spirit of adventure and invention. This lack of intellectual inclination has hindered the progress of the black man. It is what I call the black problem. And our youth are now in a position to rewrite our narrative because of better exposure.

