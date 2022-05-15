The high cost of the nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not doubt have a ripple effect on the psyche of the nation and the people of the country.

The cost of the forms is really beyond the comprehension of the right thinking people of this great country. It will also significantly make the anti-corruption posture of the ruling party a mirage as anybody, who purchases the form especially that of the presidential at the cost of 100million has a lot of things to do.

The selling of the exorbitant forms is a clear leeway to instititionazing corruption at all levels of governance in this country by the ruling party. This is because anybody aspiring for any of the elective offices by obtaining the forms now after scaling through and subsequently elected by the people would have to recoup what he or she expended in the process first before thinking of doing anything for the people.

We have to say something about the high cost of the nomination forms by the All Progressive Congress as part of our contributions as the 2023 elections is just a stone throw from now.

There is a great deal of hopelessness, poverty and deprivation as to the fact, that whoever purchases the form of any of the elective offices and got elected may not work for the people, but rather will try to recoup what he/she has spent in trying to be elected.

The high cost of the forms especially that of the presidential aspirants would debar credible candidates from vying for the seat even if a candidate possesses the capacity, competence and character to steer the ship of the country. I can’t believe that the present President Muhammadu Buhari was there sitting when the decision to put exorbitant price for the nomination forms looking on how the common man and woman assisted him in 2015 to purchase the presidential form of the All Progressive Congress.

The action of the All Progressive Congress in putting high cost of money on their various forms to be obtained by politicians within the rank of the party is a miscalculated thing and making corruption as a way of life.

It also shows that those who matter in the party are still not serious about fiscal discipline in our private and public life. It has severe consequences for the nature of the politics of this great country.

The message of the All Progressive Congress is clear: Only those with deep pockets, no matter how they came about their wealth, will be able to vie for such office.

This also proves that only rich people can contest in the All Progressive Congress for political offices. Those that are capable, but have no means are excluded, what will happen is that the forms will be available to those who are not likely to have acquired their resources through legitimate means.

The party should have it at its back that some people who are from poor background have risen to become leaders, that have excellently done well at local government, state and national levels.

That was how the Awolowos, Azikiwes, Balewas and Enahoros found themselves at the top hierarchy of Nigerian politics. And there abound many of such people today, but they can be denied the opportunity to contribute to nation building with the current charges placed on the nomination forms of the All Progressive Congress.

• Usman Santuraki, a political/public affairs analyst, writes from Jimeta, Yola