In the family I was born into, if any of us is embarking on a trip, that person knows best to have their phones fully charged because we call almost every hour to find out your location at each point in time. Your phone will know no rest while we continue to believe God for journey mercies.

When you arrive your destination, you must call either one or all of us to inform us you arrived safely. It’s what we do!

While away, be it for a month or years, we call almost on a daily basis to check on one another. That’s how strong our bond is.

I was raised that way and till today when anyone care about is on the road or away, I pray for their safe arrival and keep in touch through calls and text messages, it doesn’t matter how busy I may be.

I have seen people who find it weird or rather disturbing when their partner or parent tries to keep in touch while they are on transit or away. I’m quick to apologize to such people. Sorry, you were not raised like myself. If my calls to check up on you while you are on a journey or away makes you think that I’m weird, then you may never know what you are missing out on.

When I see a call from any of my immediate family member, it’s a priority, I pick the call at once..And if I’m unable to, I return their call as soon as possible because they are the windows and doors to my soul. So, I’m sorry if you think that I care too much. It’s my strength and one of the ways I tell my parents, siblings and whoever i’m dating that I love and care about them.

When you love someone, you make room for constant communication. You protect them, you are afraid to lose them. You want to know where they are or just want to know how things are going with them. It has nothing to do with controlling their lives.

Life is too short and unpredictable not to keep in touch with those you care about. Knowing where your loved ones are at each point in time gives a lead should there be a need to look for them.

I have seen people whose partners travelled for over 24 hours and they haven’t called for once to find out if they arrived safely. Some stay for weeks without a call from their partner And I shudder in disbelief.

I understand you have faith that they are safe and are doing just fine, but how else do you show them that you truly care and that they are always on your mind when you don’t check on them while they are away or when you are away?

Your parents or a sibling travelled for more than forty-eight hours and you are waiting for them to call or text you that they have arrived? What happened to calling them to find out if they arrived safely and if all is well?

Little by little, couples grow emotionally apart because of lack of communication. Parents and their children gradually growing apart as well. Kids grow and not remember to keep in touch with their parents. This is because they watched and learned from you.

There are certain things you cannot learn easily at old age, keeping in touch is one of them. So, teach your partner and kids how to stay in touch by actually staying in touch and demanding they do same. Call them as often as you can and demand they do same for you and their siblings. Ask each child when last they checked on their siblings. That’s how to create that unbreakable siblings bond.

Keeping in touch helps you keep a sense of community. It helps remind us that we are not alone, no matter how far apart we may be. Staying in touch with family helps create a better sense of self in kids. Such interactions helps in their emotional and social development. It is how they learn how to communicate better.

The year 2020 has shown us in details how fragile and unpredictable life can be. In 2021, the ultimate goal is to maintain connection with home. Home in this instance represents those you care about and those who care about you. It doesn’t really matter where you travel to or how far apart you are physically, so long as you have your connection to home, they will always be close to your heart, and you will be fine.

Don’t feel it is too late to start staying in touch with those you care about. If you have a partner, parent, friend or child that checks up on you regularly while away or even when you are around to know how you are faring, be grateful. Do not take their love and actions for granted thinking they are being too needy or controlling. It could be their own way of subtly showing you how much they love, adore and are afraid to lose you. Never ever take their show of love for granted, its best to appreciate them by checking up on them too.

It is something as insignificant as staying in touch that creates fun and lasting memories.