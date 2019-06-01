Have you ever run into your school mates and wondered what happened? Well, I have. Some had a bright future base on their classroom performance while some were tagged average or never do wells.

Many teachers with conscience still have regrets for how toxic they were to students they tagged as ‘never do wells’ who later made it in life against their predictions.

This is a case in point:

Some of my mathematics teachers in high school constantly drummed it into our ears that those of us who were not performing well in mathematics won’t amount to nothing in life.

I hated the subject and I extended the same hatred to the teachers teaching the subject because they were just plain toxic.

Then came Mr. Jerry, the new mathematics Teacher! He noticed my complete lack of interest in the subject, instead of talking down on us like our previous mathematics teachers did. He made special provisions, followed us at our pace with patience and subtle corrections. In no time, his methods of teaching reflected in our grades, attention and participation in all his classroom exercise.

Dear Nigerian teachers, there will always be early learners and late developers. In fact, late bloomers abound. Stop with the comparisons, name calling and abuse. Give every child the attention each of them deserves academically.

For every child, it is a combination of a lot of factors responsible for their academic performances. These factors ranges from high intelligence quotient which has to do with practical knowledge, reasoning, memory, vocabulary and problem-solving; low intelligence; parental guidance; peaceful or chaotic home; standard of living/socio-economic background; conducive learning environment, and teacher-student relationships.

Many children in school are struggling because of life circumstances and not due to lack of intelligence. Although all children follow the same course of intellectual development but each will develop at different rates and at their own pace.

Despite your IQ and best intentions as a teacher, if you are not emotionally intelligent, you may become frustrated and resort to blaming, cursing, punishing, accusing, threats, ordering, warning, or being sarcastic because of your students’ attitude and behavior to learning.

Unfortunately, on the part of the students, such negative reactions lead to a vicious cycle of resistance, defiance, total lack of interest, power struggle, fear, low self-esteem, resentment and failure in different subjects.

Regardless of your skill level as a teacher, if you don’t have control of your classroom management, it will be nearly impossible to create a productive and conducive learning environment.

One simple change can make a huge difference. Choose your words carefully when conveying your message as regards their performance. This is what some kids need to turn things around when it comes to academic work.

As a teacher, you should know that nobody enjoys being bossed around or threatened. You have to simply describe the problem, instead of abusing or issuing commands. You should also take negative emotions out of the situation and point your student in the direction of a solution.

When you provide information without insulting, attacking, judging or threatening, your students are less likely to be defensive and more likely to change their behavior. Don’t always scold or freak them out. Try something unexpected and humorous sometimes.

Parents, teachers, school administrators, educational consultants, policy makers and the society have to change their way of thinking especially when it comes the uniqueness of children. They have to realizing that each child has a unique life’s purpose and they must be taught this early in life.

Rudimentary academics are no longer enough for children these days. Many talents go unnoticed when assessing a child’s IQ through routine exams, which is always not enough. Western countries understand that routine doesn’t cut it any longer

Ministry of education, headmaster, principals, school proprietors should engage the services of competent educational consultants each term to train and retrain teachers on relating with pupils and students.

Schools should not be dumping grounds for people who take to teaching just to keep body and soul together while buying time until they secure better employment. Passion for teaching should be key to employing teachers in schools. Salary should be made attractive as well.

Faculties of education and Colleges of education should not be dumping grounds for students who were rejected for not meeting up with other faculties cut off mark as has become the norm.

Parents and guardians must also make efforts to avoid any form of toxicity or aggression on their children in the name of discipline.

Life has its turns and spins. Placing more emphasis on classroom performance with little or no interest on the factors affecting performance spells doom for children.