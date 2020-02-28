Fast rising artiste, Adeola Obakpolo aka Singz, has revealed the inspiration behind his latest single, Bolanle.

Born and bred in Lagos, Singz, who focuses mainly on Afropop music, said his new song, Bolanle was inspired by his usual happy mood. “I have been doing music since high school but I started professionally nine years ago with a group called, Fine Boiz. We had our videos on air, after that, I began my career as a solo artiste. Now, I’ve dropped my latest singles, Bolanle and Kpeff.

“The inspiration for Bolanle came one fateful day when I was in the studio. I heard the beat and it was so dope. That was how the vibes came through. I’m a happy kind of person, so it’s always easy for me to make a song. Any lady can be Bolanle, but my own Bolanle is pretty,” he said.

Speaking on the challenges of a green horn in the music industry and how he has managed to pull through, Singz lamented: “It’s not always easy without a label or management. Making songs and promoting them is cash intensive and you get little or no support. I have been surviving by staying focus and putting out good songs. Thanks to social media that creates the platform for people to see what we got. For now, I work and invest in my musical career. I am also promoting the singles and dropping the videos as soon as possible. I am looking forward to having collabos with top notch artistes in and outside the country including Davido, Meek Mill, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Platinum Diamondz, Kizz Daniel, 2baba, and Jay-Z.”