Maduka Okoro

Life in its consistent evolution, tend to be the shining arbiter of human beings efforts and ultimate bearing. As individuals blessed with distinct and unique gifts, it therefore behooves on us using same to make historic changes that eventually become footprints on the sands of time.

Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu with enviable personality was born in the historic Enyimba City Aba-the hub of South East in terms of commerce, politics and sociological firmament of Ndi-Igbo Spirit. A native of Igbere Bende LGA, a land of rich cultural heritage, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as a young man was touched by favour and Grace and so did he touch that grace to attend Christ the King school Aba, Eziama High School Aba then the Former Fisher High School Umuahia, University of Maidugri, the prestigious Harvad University (Business School) and a degree from Abia State University (ABSU) Orji Uzor Kalu a man whose profile nay biography qualifies as a course in Political Science or in the humanities can be religiously accepted as an individual whose membership in numerous national and international is exemplary. A widely travelled man Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu boats of midas touch in the Banking, Oil, Telecommunications, Import Financing, Insurance, Publishing, Real Estate, Shipping and Manufacturing with offices in Afrika, Asia, Europe and North America. Indeed Orji Uzor Kalu is simply a thoroughbred man in Commerce, Industry and Administration.

In Politics Orji Uzor Kalu without doubt is a household name who served as a member of the Federal House of Representative 1992/93 holding two key positions as Deputy Chairman of Finance and Internal Affairs Committees, and moved the famous dual citizenship Rights Bill in the House.

OUK as he is fondly called was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) and later the Chairman of PPA Board of Trustees, and eventually became the Party’s Presidential flag bear in the April 2007 Presidential Elections which he came third (3rd) and produced 2 Governors in Abia and Imo State (a historical feat yet to be matched). In the year 2015, as Orji Uzor Kalu became a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the party evolved into a formidable phenomena in the Politics of South East. On the 23rd February, 2019 with President Muhammadu Okechukwu Buhari getting reelected with more than 25% in Abia State, the two term Governor who was tagged “Action Governor” by former President Olusegun Obasanjo was overwhelmingly voted by his people to become a member of the 9th session as a Senator representing the Abia North Senatorial Zone.

“Love and compassion are necessities, not luxurious. Without them humanity cannot survive” – Dalai Lama (Buddhist philosophier). In line with this philosophy Orji Uzor Kalu as a renowned Philanthropist and humanist has given out scholarships through Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation to thousands of indigent students from all over Nigeria irrespective of tribe, class, religion or culture believing in giving Hope to the hopeless and help to the helpless.

As the youngest Nigerian to receive the National Merit Award from President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida in 1986 at the age of 26, he has won so many local and international awards including the industrialist of the year by the Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Humanitarian Award by the Humanitarian Club of the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsuka, Volunteer Award by the International Association of Volunteers, the European Union Special Award in Brussels, the Prestigious Leon Sullivan Award by the World bank Washington DC. He is also a visitor of Miani – Dade County, Florida USA. Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu’s intimidating Political Profile, stupendous wealth, international connections, acceptability among his fellow politicians, transparent leadership, fearlessness, in speaking out against injustice, inequity and a tint of divine providence clearly projects his uniqueness. In the words of Senator T.A. Orji in his preface on a publication titled the Contemporary Thoughts of Gov. Orji Uzor Kalu “One thing one cannot deny the man is his courage …. I wonder if there is any Politician in his mold that has exhibited such dexterity and fearlessness in the expression of his mind on issues of national or global importance”

The Mmiri Riri Enyi of Igbo land,

The Dan Baiwan Hausa,

The Aro of Ogbomoso land

The Baba Meto of Ikare Ekiti

The Baba Meto of Ijesha Land

The Ubei Adai Oro Nation Akwa Ibom

The Face of New Nigeria.

As you celebrate your 59th Birthday on this historic period in remembrance of the resurrection of the Messiah Jesu Christo, Nigerians, Nay Afirikans and the World wish you a renewed spirit to continue to make the world a better place.

In his own words Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu said: “The future of Nigeria lies in our hands and no durable progress can be made unless we recognize the various Ethnic groups in the power calculation of Nigeria” that is vintage Orji Uzor Kalu.

The quintessential leader, The Enigma

The detribalized Nigerian.

May this occasion propel you as a Senator to do more for a country that you have grown to love so much and for which you have sacrificed a lot for.

Happy birthday nwa ebiri!!

Nna Ezumezu of Igbere Ancient Kingdom!!!

. Okoro is the Media Aide S/East to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu