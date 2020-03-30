I am sure these past few weeks have not been the best of time for me in particular and any other rational thinking personality anywhere in the world. I have as a matter of fact, lost my thinking cap over what has befallen my generation, our world. Especially how we are winding down as a people, following the coronavirus epidemic.

In my wild thoughts, I keep imagining how the church of Christ could wound up and rolled aside for some other more important incursions into our ever busy and fun filled-world. And I even dared ask if this Is not Armageddon confronting us? Businesses have been shutdown, football events and gatherings also locked down. There is no social life any more, instead we have been browbeaten to observe social distancing.

At some point, I had even wondered if the end has come for the living. But thankfully, governments across the world are fighting this rampaging epidemic with the swiftness it deserves and from all cylinders. I am particularly happy with the measures adopted by the state government, under the grip of His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to contain the spread in Enugu State. His border closure, cancellation of gatherings and other awareness creation currently being championed by the LG Chairmen across the state is a one-stop-shop.

It was while I meandered and meditated on these happenings that I stumbled on expulsion letter, purportedly written and authored by one of the opposition party, Uvuru Ward, against one of its best hands in the current state executive, Rt Hon Barr Jonathan Chukwuma, SPA to the Governor of Enugu State. The torrent with which the social media razzmatazz came left much to be desired as it was more of a coordinated attack than expulsion letter.

Coming at a time, desperate measures are deployed by every well meaning individual and governments across the world to put the killer virus (Corona) where it rightly belongs, the expulsion letter was to me, ill conceived, ill timed and a distraction put together. Although the opposition party Uzo-Uwani chapter has never loved to do anything the right way.

To them, every political leader in the LGA is bad and corrupt. They have sworn never to see anything good in anybody in the LGA. To them, opposition is about condemnation and criticisms of every governmental policy and decisions from political actors in our dear LGA.

They made hell of Hon. Cornel Onwubuya’s administration, rubbished Barr Fideh Ani’s tenure, accused Dr. Bartholomew Ezeugwu of borrowing 50 million naira within one week in office, made horrible claims against the assembly member representing our LGA in the state Assembly, Hon. Josephat Okika and now, has attacked Honorable Chukwudi Nnadozie, the executive chairman three times, within his one month of assumption of office as council chairman, which I promptly ignored as responding to such issues will dignify their ludicrous claims

And in each of these scathing attacks and character assassination on the personalities on parade in Uzo-Uwani, I keep wondering where the LGA the opposition party has copied their model of politics from. As I speak, there is no LGA Chairman across Enugu who has been publicly accused or criticised in any social media platform, except Uzo-Uwani; even when they are barely two months in office now.

And my question is: what is the crime in becoming a Leader in the LGA? And why can’t the dissenting voices reach their leaders privately in a text message or whatsaap platforms and responsibly suggest ways to make Uzo-Uwani better instead of taking to public outlets to make mockery of them. To me, the social media or the media generally should be the last resort as no man who accuses her daughters of harlotry publicly expects a dignified suitor for them

Good a thing, Hon Chukwudi Nnadozie has left his doors open for genuine contributions for the development of the LGA. He has made this call severally during his electioneering campaigns, calling on our people to explore that opportunity and contribute their ideas on how best to develop the council area. But the opposition party Uzo-Uwani will not utilized this rare privilege. They will rather go for the broke than take to decorum.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Chukwuma Conundrum is not different from the story narrated above. This is the second time they are taking a swipe at the highly revered top government official, for committing no other crime but leaving their fold for the ruling party, where he has been honored by his Excellency with top government appointment as SPA.

Their claims that Jonathan did not resign his membership of their party was just a smokescreen. Their original intention was to bring him to ridicule and make him look like a scoundrel. But this evil plot has also fallen like a pack of card as several lovers of Jonathan and his teaming well wishers rallied round their leader and sent venomous missiles (literally) on social media against these attackers

Good a thing, the SPA did not join words with them while the war raged. I am sure he watched from the confines of his home and laughed profusely at his traducers, seeing they had failed in their second mission.

To this end, Jonathan as former deputy speaker Enugu House of Assembly is not new to criticism. He must tolerate his attackers and move on with the challenges his new assignment as SPA has thrusted on his shoulders.

Let love lead in Uzo-Uwani LGA. We are one people irrespective of party affiliation. The goal of developing our LGA is a collective responsibility. We can do this better together.

Shalom!

Gwiyi Solomon, Uzo-Uwani LGA.