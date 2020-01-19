Introduction

“The voice of the LORD is powerful; the voice of the LORD is full of majesty.” – Psalm 29:4. “A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understanding shall attain unto wise counsels:” Proverbs 1:5. The wisest man on earth is the one who listens before speaking. So many Christians are in the habit of engaging in one way communication with God. They speak and shout themselves to a breaking point and never give thought to hearing from God. Does God speak? Yes, He does speak regularly with His children. If you are too concerned about your personal problems and all you do is to bombard the Throne of God with innumerable requests, you cannot hear from God.

Hearing from God

There are instances recorded in the Bible where God spoke to man directly in the Garden of Eden, before and after the fall of man. When man disobeyed God, He called unto Adam and asked him “Where art thou?” Before then Adam had hidden himself because he knew he had disobeyed God. If you do not hear from God, it means that you have lost fellowship with God, the Father.

God will speak to us when he wants to call our attention to something that is wrong in our spiritual lives. Thus God may want to warn us of an impending danger. If we are embarking on a course of action that may lead to a disaster, God may in His mercy call us to dissuade us from going ahead with the project. God may call us to give an instruction on what we should do per period of time. He may speak to us to guide us on what to do on a certain matter.

During Prayer and Quiet Time

When you have prayed and meditating on the word of God, it’s time to listen to him speak to you. Many times, because we are concerned with the issue we are praying on, we forget that God would like to speak to us in response to our petitions. Oftentimes, we make communicating with God in prayer a one-way affair. When you don’t purse and listen, how would you hear God speak to you? “He that is of God heareth God’s words: ye therefore hear them not, because ye are not of God.” John 8:47. So for God to speak to you there must be a relationship

When embarking on a journey

When the enemies took the wives and children of David as hostage, he cried unto God and God responded on what to do. God told David what the final outcome of his expedition would be. “And David enquired at the Lord, saying, Shall I pursue after this troop? shall I overtake them? And he answered him, Pursue: for thou shalt surely overtake them, and without fail recover all.” 1 Samuel 30:8.

When contemplating a new venture

“A man’s heart deviseth his way: but the Lord directeth his steps.” Proverbs 16:9. When Nehemiah conceived the idea of rebuilding the wall of Jerusalem, he spoke to the Lord and that should have accounted for the timeliness and precision of the work inspite of the oppositions. The cooperation that he received from his boss is also a reflection of the answer to his prayers before meeting the king in Shushan. Nehemiah 1:5-11.

When going out to preach

You cannot do God’s work through the flesh or without seeking guidance from God, who knows everything. When embarking on crusade or planting a church, you need God’s direction. You must hear God clearly that he sanctions your plan. You need God’s guidance on: what to say and how to say. His guidance is required to know where the fertile fields are located and the timing of your movement.

When it’s time to make choices in life

Life is about choices. We take decisions every seconds of the day that requires us to choose from various alternatives. Without asking God and getting a firm confirmation, there is the likelihood that our decisions may not be the best for the moment. A young man and woman require God’s guidance in the selection of life partners. Young men should allow God to direct them to the right woman. If you choose by sight, you may be wrong and heading for failure in marriage. So if you don’t want to have lifetime regret, you must heed God’s warnings and direction when choosing a life partner.

When times are tough and one is confused

From the Bible days, there have always been rough times, but they never last. Famine was there during the times of Abraham, Jacob and Isaac. It’s God that can provide you with economic storm-shelter in difficult economic times. You must hang on to God and ask for guidance on what business or vocation to pursue. God send words to His own in times of famine: “And there will I nourish thee; for yet [there are] five years of famine; lest thou, and thy household, and all that thou hast, come to poverty.” Genesis 45:11.

When abandoned by friends and relations one is in a lonely lane of life

No matter how nice or godly you are, you are certainly going to face a period of loneliness when friends and family will abandon you. This is the right time to get close to God and ask what to do. This is the time to get closer to Jesus and ask for direction. Truly, friends and relations can fail, but Jesus never fails. He is dependable because the word of God is yea and amen. 2 Corinthians 1:20.

Conclusion

We are ambassadors of Christ here on earth. We must maintain regular communication with Heaven and seek divine guidance on every issue of life. Then we can be assured of continuous victory.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]