A motorbike confiscated by the law enforcement agents during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown did not belong to the rider. The seizure generated a dispute that led to the intervention of Judge Funmi Asaolu, who in her characteristic firm, yet amiable judicial temperament resolved the issue. It’s nothing but dramatic and riveting!

The above scenario is a snippet from season 2 of The Justice Court, a popular Alternative Dispute Resolution reality courtroom show where Justice Asaolu presides in all her queenly majesty. Already, viewers are warming up to the drama, intrigues and shenanigans displayed by the characters of the judicial reality programme.

In the new season of The Justice Court, Judge Funmi Asaolu hears cases from litigants across all spheres of the society. These include high profile cases filed by some clergy and Nollywood stars. The cases are just so compelling and interesting that viewers can’t afford to miss any of the episodes.

Speaking on the programme produced by Avonix Nigeria Limited and aired every Saturday evening on NTA 2 and TVC, Justice Asaolu says, “The reality courtroom show provides people the opportunity to have access to speedy justice with the opportunity to tell their stories in their own words, rather than through counsel. Disputing parties have more control over the outcome because they are given the opportunity to negotiate in an environment that is not acrimonious.”

And for the Executive Producer, Victor Aluko, the flagship courtroom reality show is certainly adding colours to social justice in Nigeria. “Feedbacks and encouragement from Nigerians home and abroad have been overwhelming since the show debuted in January 2020. The Justice Court offers an alternative dispute resolution platform to mediate amicable settlement on civil matters for parties in dispute. The parties willingly accept to take advantage of the mediation process and to have their disputes aired on television. The cases are real and the judgments are binding. Beyond granting justice to parties in dispute, the show is very educative on legal matters and it offers this in an entertaining manner. The fan base of the show is growing very rapidly and I thank Nigerians for the acceptance and support,” he said.

Describing the opening episode of The Justice Court season 2 as spell binding, Olu Akinlabi, a Marketing and Corporate Affairs expert, says the subsequent episodes authenticate the vastness of the programme.

“An average entrepreneur should find some relevance in the second episode of Season 2 of The Justice Court. It proves to be captivating as it showcases a number of challenges associated with our contemporary entrepreneurial activity. How does one explain the brazen betrayal of a clergyman in business matters? To be precise, the show is a one-stop judicial mediation. It treats all aspects of human endeavours. The need for investors to embrace it as a veritable medium to showcase their brands and products is manifesting in its progressive airings and impressive followership,” he stated.