The last minimum wage bill in Nigeria was signed on September 3, 1981, by President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari. It was N125.00 per month, which is the equivalent of N45,000.00 now. At that time, the dollar was equal to N1, so I can’t understand why the government is refusing to pay a minimum wage of N30,000.00 per month now. The bill was passed by the House of Representative on August 8, 1981, while the Senate passed the bill on August 31, 1981. Earlier, the House of Representatives approved N100.00 per month as the national minimum wage, while the Senate approved N125.00 per month. But the joint committee of both Houses, after deliberations, agreed on N125.00 per month. The chairman of the House Committee on Labour then was Chief Edet Bassey Etienam from Mbokpa-Eyokun in Oron local government area of present-day Akwa Ibom State. Other members of the labour committee of the House of Representatives were Mr. Aliyu Shehu, Mr. Rilwanu Garba, Mr. A.D.O. Abubakar Abutu, Mr. Muh Ali Keita, Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu, Mr. J.O. Odebunmi, Mr. Kemte Giadom, Alhaji Yakubu Hussaini, Mr. David Adelu, Mr. O. Olaniyan, Mr. B.J. Abegunde, Mr. S.A. Oduntan, Mr. A. Ogunseye, Mr. Yusuf Mohammed, Mr. P.C. Okeke, Mr. J.C. Ngwu, Mr. M.A. Agbamuche, Mr. I. Obasi, Mr. Uba Iliya Garki, Alhaji Abamada Nafada, Alhaji Datti Malumfashi, Mr.Yerima Adamu and Mr. James Nzalak.

The chairman of Senate Committee on Labour at that time was Senator Joseph Asuquo Ansa, GNPP, from Ikot-Ansa, Qua Town, Calabar Municipality in Akanpa Local Government Srea of Cross River State. His deputy was Senator Ayoola Raji Adeleke from Ede in the present Osun State. Senator Adeleke was the father of former Governor of Osun State, the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, also father to the incumbent Senator Ademola Adeleke and father to Chief Deji Adeleke, a businessman, who is also father to Davido, a hip-hop star. Other members of the Senate Committee on Labour were Senators Onyeabo Obi, F.J. Ellah, Kunle Oyero, Olubode Oni, G.M. Dada, Andrew Abogede, Garba Gada, Ibrahim Dimis and Sabo Bakin Zuwo.

The Minister of Labour then was Chief Samuel Adebisi Ogedengbe (February 16, 1938 – April 28, 1998) from Oka-Akoko in the present Ondo State. Before being appointed minister, he was the principal of African Comprehensive College in Oka-Akoko. The Nigerian Labour Congress then was led by Alhaji Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu, from Osogbo in Osun State, but born in the village of Akim Eshiem, in Ghana. Throughout the negotiations, Sunmonu was living in a three-bedroom rented apartment in Akoka, Lagos. I must, however, commend past and present leaders of the NLC who, in spite of pressure, have not betrayed Nigerian workers.