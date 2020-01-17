In a Celebrationof life well spent, the family of Bro. Emeka Ugoagwu (Holy Holy) recently said a final farewell to their late father, Hon. Nna Oma Di Ebube, Obi Fidelis NwaEbube Ugoagwu (Okemmili Na Ebu Ogwe), who passed on to glory at the age of 105 on September 27, 2019.
The late Ugoagwu was born on June 21, 1914. He was a hardworking, fearless and upright man, an astute politician that contributed to infrastructural development in Ozuomee community, Urualla, Ideato Local
Government Area of Imo State. He was traditional head of Umuamaoke; he also held various executive positions in his town. Okemmili was a devout Christian and member of Catholic organisations and pious societies.
His requiem mass took place on January 6, 2020, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Ugwunano, Urualla, officiated by 57 Catholic priests (home and abroad), led by Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Ebubemuonso). He was later laid to rest in his residence.
Ozuomee community witnessed unprecedented crowds, with visitors from different parts of the world, friends, and family in droves to bid farewell to the departed and pay condolences to the family he left behind. He was an icon and great hero of Ozuomee and Urualla at large.
Adieu Papa
Adieu Nwaebube
Adieu Ezinnaoma
Adieu Nnu Abu Nwa
Adieu Okemmili Na Ebu Ogwe
