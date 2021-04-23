The Legends reality TV show, an african themed Reality TV Show hosted by Delaquine Services that focuses on harnessing stories of exploits; pains and gains of African businesses and career heroes, using the lessons from their mistakes and success to lessen the learning curves for the hearer and in the end to challenge and inspire the contestants and viewers towards making giant strides with potential in their fields of endeavours is looking for corporate sponsorship and partnership as its organisers commence audition in preparation for the second edition of the show.

Recalling the efforts and millage of the First Edition held last year, the head of programs for The Legends, Aquinas Cosmas, said over 10,000 entries have been from aspiring and young entrepreneurs and career executives and top 10 finalists selected from a nationwide auditions. The show aired 2 weekly episodes for 14 days on WAP TV on Dstv, Gotv, Startimes, Starsat, Playtv, Mytv and online, produces a winner who walked home with a grand Car prize, 1 Million Naira Cash and one year endorsement by EMO Cosmetics.

Comas in a press release said that the end goal of the show was to use its media force, prizes won by the participants and opportunities the show networks provide will project the winner and other promising young entrepreneurs and career executives to the global space where they become next generation of key players in the socio-economic advancement of the African societies and economy.

The success of season one, has created more demands which is an urgency to meet up and sustain the impact of the programme, with the aid of private-public support.

The organisers are however calling on private organisations, foundations, agencies, individuals, groups and brands who believe that local entrepreneurship development among the youth populace can help drive the growth of our African society to come on onboard as there are various fronts of partnerships that will be of interest for mutual values exchange, Cosmas concluded.