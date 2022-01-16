Every year, God speaks to us in different way. He gives us direction through his word and those words guide our day to day activities and actions. This year, he has told us that we will enjoy the light of dominion.

Light here means illumination. Light in scriptures means coming to the place of understanding of the word of God. When you are enlightened, it means you have a clear knowledge of what God says. You can’t operate in dominion if you don’t have that enlightenment. In Ephesians 1:17, Paul prayed for the believers, that our eyes may be enlightened. If you cannot see in life, then you are doomed. What that also means is that if the light of the word of God does not illuminate and brighten your life and environment, you will remain in perpetual darkness, meaning you are hopeless and lost.

Ephesians 1:17-21-That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him: The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints. And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power, which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places. Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come.

In life, you either enjoy light or darkness. In Exod. 10:221-22, God instructed Moses to activate thick darkness for three days in the land of Egypt, but the children of Israel had light in their dwelling. Your life gets a meaning when you acquire light. When you have light, you start making progress all round. When you stand on the light of the word of God, you will notice that you will stand out. God has armed us with his word. Use it at all times. Light gives direction. It helps in making choices. Appetites rise when there is light. This year, God wants us to operate with light. It is the Holy Spirit that brings illumination. Light brings you into a place of peace. Light is the key…light of understanding. If you don’t have light, you will struggle. Light comes through the oil of the spirit. For you to really gain light, you must follow the direction of the spirit. It is very bad not to have revelation knowledge. When you have light, you are emboldened to make progress in any area of your life.

Philippians 4:13 says I have strength for all things in Christ who empowers me [I am ready for anything and equal to anything through Him Who infuses inner strength into me; I am self-sufficient in Christ’s sufficiency].

We have the assurance that this year, you can achieve anything you want as long as you can call it forth. This means, you can rule your world, reign in life and live a life of dominion if only you can speak the word and declare the manifestation of God’s promises for your life.

This year, we activate the dominion that has since been given to us. Dominion is the nature of God. We are created in God’s image. So, walk with that consciousness throughout this year and thereafter. We do not have any choice than to dominate because God himself has told us that we have been given the power to dominate, because we are gods. Speak only what God has said. Speak the words of God only, nothing else

Psalm 82:6- I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High.

Genesis 1:26-28 And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth. So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth

This year, you have a mandate to speak like the oracle of God that you are. If any man speaks, let him speak as the oracle of God; if any man ministers, let him do it as of the ability which God giveth: that God in all things may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom be praise and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.

