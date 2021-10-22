The fifth edition of Luli Concert, organised by El-Berachah Worship Ministry, is set to hold on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Lagos, with the theme “Alleluia! For the Lord God Omnipotent Reigneth,” which is anchored on the scriptures Revelations 19:6.

The worship concert, which debuted in 2016, is organized by El-Berachah Worship Ministry and, in view of the global pandemic and government’s health and safety regulations, this year’s concert will host a limited live audience and broadcast to a global audience via streaming.

Convener of El-Berachah Worship Ministry, Mr. Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo, in his address, said, “Luli Concert seeks to create a medium to promote God’s word, worship and intercede via praises for the nation.”

He added that “despite the health, security and economic challenges plaguing not just Nigeria, but the entire globe, we need to emphasise that, indeed, the Lord God still reigns in the affairs of men.”

“Gospel ministers expected to perform at the concert include Sola Allyson, Yinka Alaseyori, Ajidara, Imoleayo Akin Adebayo, Kent Edunjobi, Michael Harjovy amongst others.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“Over the coming years, Luli Concert intends to create a platform for inter-denominational worship, a situation where one stage will accommodate gospel artistes all over Christendom.

Sola Allyson, one of the artistes expected to perform during the concert added that I am grateful to be a part of the concert right from inception because it is an inspiration from God.

“The concert is for everybody that wants to worship God in spirit and in truth and I am happy to lend my own voice during the concert.”

Michael Harjovy said I am a living testimony of this great movement. God has done a lot of things through this concert.

For this year’s edition, people should expect the glory of God and people should come prepared to worship God in a great way.

Another artist disclosed, anything that I do, I see it that God wants me to do it. When I received the invitation to perform at this year’s concert, I went back to give thanks to God that has enabled me to reach out to the world through my music.

“The way I sing now is not the same way I used to sing some year ago, God wants me to do it this way and I appreciate God for it.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .