And Adam said, This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh: she shall be called woman, because she was taken out of man.

Magnetism is the irresistible pull in a person’s life. Concerning marriage and relationships, every couple gets married based on a certain magnetic factor. Something in the husband captivated the wife and vice versa, that it led to marriage.

In the course of marriage, a lot of people lose their magnetism unknowingly, which causes most couples to drift apart.

Sustaining the magnetism in your marriage

1. Step one is to identify your magnetic factors. The best way to identify your magnetic factor is for the person who was magnetized to you to tell you what attracted them to you in the first place. Ask your spouse or partner to tell you the things that appealed to him or her in the beginning.

2. Secondly, ask your spouse or partner to critically tell you the truth if you are still as magnetic as in the beginning and also you answer the same concerning your spouse or partner.

3. On your part, try to identify what you used to do that you have stopped doing and make a quality decision to make adjustments with the objective of reinventing your magnetism.

Become a persuasive, charismatic and captivating love magnet by creating a magnetic love field around you. The first and most important way to achieve this is to watch your words.

Love is expressed through words. God is love but we only know His love through His charming, gracious, soul lifting words to us. If you want to create a magnetic love field around you, you must do something about the words you speak and the manner in which you speak them.

Your words must be charming, full of grace and always soul lifting. No man or woman would want to spend time around someone who tells them how ugly they are all the time. Persistent negative criticisms, shouting and using anger tones while speaking will destroy the magnetism in any relationship. One reason why a lot of people in relationship have drifted is because they have used words wrongly against one another.

How to know that your marriage or relationship has lost its magnetism.

1. Does your partner always want to be around you? If your partner is uncomfortable being around you, then your attractiveness has diminished.

Do you always want your partner to be around you? If your partner doesn’t want you to always be around them it could imply that your attractiveness has diminished.

2. Does your partner always want to be away from you? Do you always wish your partner leaves the house? Does he or she enjoy being more with friends or at work than with you?

Many times unresolved conflicts makes people in relationship want to stay apart from each other and the more you distance yourself from each other, the more the relationship loses its flames of love.

A key way to avoid unhealthy distance between yourselves is to immediately deal with conflicts when they occur instead of leaving them pending.

Ephesians 4:26 says “be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath: Do not go to sleep on any day without resolving any dispute. Be willing to be the mature humble person who breaks the silence with an apology.”

Avoid pride. Proud people hardly apologize. They always believe that they are right and the other person is wrong. Pride will hurt your marriage and relationship. Humble yourself and be willing to lose the fight so there can be peace.

There is one thing that can help restore the love magnet, especially in Christian couples: that is the attitude of praying and worshipping together. God cherishes worshippers and he actually seeks worshippers.

In John 4: 23, the Bible says “but the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.” This is the hour when true worshippers will pull together to worship the father in spirit and in truth.

The father is seeking for true worshippers to worship him. Who exactly are these people that the father is seeking for? The honest answer is that the father is seeking for you, you and your spouse. You and I are those that the father is looking for. The question to answer is, would you respond to the fathers quest?

Why does God the father have to seek for true worshippers? This is because there are so many people in church who have to spiritual connection with the father. I motivate you today to dare to be different from the crowd of church people who have no real connection with the father. For this to happen, you must arise from the things that distract and begin to take prayer and worship seriously. You must learn to begin to spend quality time hanging out with the Holy Spirit.

The scripture records that on the day of Pentecost, the apostles were all gathered in one accord doing this type of praying and worshipping corporately. In the midst of their corporate worship the Holy Ghost fell upon them all.

This is why corporate praying with other believers carries tremendous blessings with.

Your heart must desire to meet the father’s need. You must turn your gaze away from yourself and let the fathers need for your worship take center stage for once in your life. The spirit of the lord is calling you, into the deeper places of intimacies with Him, will you respond to that call?

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.