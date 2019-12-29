Prince Adewole Ajibola Lipede, is an entrepreneur and sole owner of Backhome Productions. Best known for his work in Production, Marketing Strategies, Event Planning and Branding. He hails from Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, in the United States where for the past 10 years, he has hosted over 100 events in Los Angeles and other metropolitan cities around the US. He is also the talent liaison for BET International during the Annual BET Awards show. He has produced and consulted for TV projects with the intent of increasing exposure for the African music, culture and entertainment.

One of His previous projects was a comedy show in Hollywood titled “Nigerian American” featuring Seyi Brown and a line of children’s books called Backhome Kids, which was inspired by his son, aimed at expanding reading for kids. His newest venture named “My Tribe” is geared towards the values of all people in development and to instill long-standing regard for the customs & cultures that originated back home.

Adewole is an alumnus of Morgan State University with a BA in Theater Arts and in English. He enjoys spending time at home with his family.

He is presently in NIgeria with his family to spend Xmas holidays. He also intends to use this opportunity to seek indigenous partnerships and pitch some tv shows and content to stations here in Nigeria with the aim of further promoting Nigerian music and African entertainment and culture.