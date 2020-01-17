In this part of the world, at the beginning of every new year, people flock to places of worship to look for divine or spiritual direction. There’s however, a tendency for many to fall easy prey to false prophets, marabout or fortune tellers who profess to have the answer to all of life’s problems. People naturally love easy solutions. But there are no easy solutions to life’s complex problems.

The truth is that nobody has the answer. No seer, pastor, imam, priest, pope, or anyone claiming supernatural powers can tell, with perfect certainty, how your tomorrow would be. Despite all the pretensions, no spiritualist, native doctor or even the genuine servant of God, has the capacity or capability to give spiritual solutions to problems, even if their predictions are sometimes accurate. After all, a dead clock is correct twice a day. Correct predictions shouldn’t sway anyone.

Friends, you can’t afford to live on predictious in a world that is becoming increasingly unpredictable. This is a real world, with real problems requiring real solutions. Nobody says prayers do not avail; but you can’t afford to live in denial. The solution to the world’s problems can never be found in prayer altars that are being run by spiritualists or prayer contractors. God still rules in the affairs of men, but not through marabout, divination or esoteric priests who rely on demonic spirits.

Anyone who is seeking divine direction should first give their life to Christ and join a well constituted church where the undiluted word of God is taught. There are a many reputed Pentecostal and orthodox churches around, headed by anointed servants of God where you can grow spiritually, serving God in spirit and in truth. If you want spiritual help on any issue, go to the well-known ministries where the leaders have a long history of walking with God without blemish.

It is dangerous to go a prophet or priest who runs a prayer house outside of a genuine church of God. Any prophet who does not operate under a reputable church is fake; moreover, they cannot be accountable to anybody. These prophets would normally ask you to pay consultation fee for prayer or visions. And it is wrong to pay for prayer, visions or anything for that matter. Gifts of the spirit are given freely by the Almighty God, and they are to be used for edification of the saints without charge.

Of course, we may bless those who bless us spiritually with our financial gifts; but this should never be induced in any guise or form. The first evidence of a false prophet is the monetary demands they make when approached. No real man or woman of God would ask you for money before they minister to you. Please, take that home.

As for our youth who like to move from place to place in search of spiritual solutions, know this for a truth: you do not have to be a nomadic christian. You stand the risk of being scammed if you continue to roam the wilderness of unbelief. Stay in one church, worship God with your whole heart and he will meet you there.

That said, God reckons with your plans and preparation. Whatever you want your 2020 to be, you ought to have determined way back in 2019. How today turns out is a function of what you planned yesterday. You cannot expect to reap gold today if you did not mine gold yesterday. What you sow is what you reap. If you wasted 2019, you cannot, in reality, expect to reap a harvest of success in 2020.

However, it is never too late. Before you go to your pastor, prophet or mountain to pray, craft your vision on paper. Meditate on it, turn it over and over again, and again in your mind. You should be fully persuaded that your vision is sound and realisable, before you commit it to God. I am not averse to the idea of going to a pastor, prophet or priest, but a spiritualist/ native doctor? No! Never seek help or counsel from agents of Satan, they’d destroy your life.

It’s okay to ask a real, anointed minister of God to uphold you in prayer if you have something worthwhile to present to God for His blessing. You cannot go before God empty handed because that would be foolish, and God doesn’t respond to foolishness. The promise of the covenant is: “God will bless the work of your hands”.

In 2020, what is in your hands that you want God to bless? What’s the vision that you have or the plans and projects in your hands? You need to answer that question first before you begin to seek the face of God. You don’t inquire of the Lord out of nothing. Your miracle is in your hand; God only multiplies what you have. The fishes and loaves of bread were in a boy’s hand before Jesus multiplied them to feed thousands. So friends, look inwards and try to locate the gifts you have and use them to empower yourself in 2020.

I am sure you got the message.

Weekend Spice: You cannot hide you forever. – Pastor Michael Iheanacho.

Ok folks, let’s do it again next Friday. Stay motivated.

