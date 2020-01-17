A little while ago, Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley was just like every other artiste, struggling to get the big break.

Though, he had a couple of popular singles and collabos like Issa Goal featuring Olamide, Marley just wasn’t there yet. But in less than six months, his career shot through the ceiling, becoming one of Nigeria’s most successful artistes in 2019. Thanks to his hit single, ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy?’ and his arrest by the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Movie buffs who remember Lucious Lyon telling his audience in popular American soap opera, Empire, that ‘when the Feds come for you, you become an OG (Original Gangster)’ will understand what happened to Naira Marley. Indeed, like Lyon, when the EFCC came for Naira Marley, he became an OG, with a career shooting through the roof.

There is no gain saying it, Marley has a penchant for controversy and he uses same to push his brand. But some would say it’s due to the failure of the establishment that he uses for target practice.

So controversial was the artiste that overnight he became the new hero for youths seeking a voice. To this set of people, Marley was holding the bridge for the voiceless, threading where no one dared to thread, and thus was born the Marlian Movement.

Surprisingly, however, Marley has been on song, playing all the major shows in Nigeria and making 2019 the year he finally arrived. As 2020 unfolds, the musician who had his car theft case struck out at the court during the week is definitely one of the artistes to watch out for in the New Year. Who says bad news doesn’t sell?