From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Leo Irabor, on Wednesday, restated the commitment of the military to tackle any form of criminality in the country.

Irabor who stated this during the CDS Interaction with Retired Senior Military Officers in the North Central Zone held in Makurdi maintained that the military has the capacity to confront all forms of insecurity plaguing the country.

While noting that the military remained at the fore front to tackling any form insecurity, Irabo however stressed the need to fall back on retired military officers to be able to.make significant impact in the fight against insecurity.

“To make significant impact in ensuring that peace takes preeminence in the country we need to fall back on the retired military officers.

“This is because they also live among the people thereby having a lot to offer regarding security issues,” the CDS said.

Irabo who posited that, “once a military officer you remain a military officer for life whether serving or retired,” called on retired military officers not to see themselves as retired military personnel but as being in active service.

“The motto of the country which is Unity, Peace and Faith is what we swore to defend and we are committed to it,” he said.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Civil Military Corporation (CDCIMIC), Rear Admiral Frederick Ugo, explained that the interaction with the retired officers became necessary following the current insecurity in the country.

“We have to tap from their (retired military officers) adequate trainings, experience and years of service. They have the capacity to think logically in identifying the security challenges and profer solutions. The security situation required that all hands must be on deck to nip it in the bud,” he said.

Also speaking, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), AVM Idi Lubo expressed the confidence that something tangible would be come out of the interaction.