Being the most titled football club in your continent is a dream for which the most important football teams continually challenge each other. Real Madrid is in general the football team that has won the most international trophies in its history, but if we look at the world rankings we immediately notice that in second place there is no another European team, as one might think: after the Blancos of Madrid, the most successful team internationally is Al-Ahly. Al-Ahly is the most successful team in all of Egypt and, in the light of what the statistics at TLPC.co.uk and the palmares say, the most successful in all of Africa.

Let’s deepen the knowledge of this legendary African team, capable of excelling internationally in terms of trophies won, overcoming giants such as Barcelona, Milan, Boca Juniors or Manchester United.

Al-Ahly’s history and Egyptian trophies

Al-Ahly was founded in 1907 in Egypt, in the city of Cairo, where it still plays its home matches at the International Stadium. Statistics say that in Egypt 7 out of 10 fans are Al-Ahly fans, but in the world it is estimated that there are more than 50 million supporters, making the African team one of the most followed in the international arena and especially the most loved in Africa.

The team holds several records, not only in the world, but also as regards their country: Al-Ahly has won the Egyptian Championship 41 times, the Egyptian Cup 46 times and the Egyptian Super Cup 11 times.Al-Ahly is not the only team in Cairo: there is in fact a heated derby with the other club in the city, the Zamalek, the so-called Cairo Derby.

International trophies won by Al-Ahly

As we have said previously, Al-Ahly is the most successful African team of all time and occupies the second position in the ranking of the clubs with the most international victories in the world. Checking the palmares of Al-Ahly you immediately understand how long this team has dominated in its continent as regards football: 8 CAF Champions League (record in Africa), 4 African Cup Winners’ Cup (record) and 1 Cup of CAF Confederations

.If we also take into account the cups that have now been abolished, the Al-Ahly has also won 1 Afro / Asian Club Championship, 6 CAF Supercups (record), 1 Arab Champions League, 2 Arab Supercups, 1 Arab Cup Winners’ Cup.

Zamalek, another Egyptian team among the best in its continent

It is curious to note how, despite the hegemony at home and in the African continent of Al-Ahly, in second place as the most successful international team among African teams, we find another Egyptian team, the Zamalek. To date, Zamalek (Zamalek Sporting Club or E-Zamalek) has won 11 international trophies: 5 CAF Champions League, 4 CAF Supercups, 2 Afro / Asian Club Championships. In third place across the African continent is the Democratic Republic of the Congo team Tout Puissant Mazembe, which has won 11 international trophies.