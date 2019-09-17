Without any speck of doubt, Mr. Robert Mugabe can be regarded as the icon of the liberation struggle of Zimbabwe. He was one man, among a few others, who rose to his full height when duty called. Armed with about half a dozen degrees, a bulky frame and a rough tongue, he carved the image of a man who was ready to lead his people to the land of freedom.

The arguments for freedom against minority rule whether in South Africa or Southern Rhodesia or anywhere else are always unassailable at a universal level but to get there has always been the difficult part. Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, had been under the clutch of white minority rule, led by Mr. Ian Smith. Mr. Smith had boasted that the independence of that territory would only happen after 1,000 years and certainly not during his life time. He declared what came to be called UDI, unilateral declaration of independence from the colonial mas- ter, Britain. Strangely, inexplicably, Britain’s reaction to this illegal action was tepid.

The British government decided to send a warship NS Tiger with the Prime Minister, Mr. Harold Wilson, on board to hold talks with the rebel leader, Smith. This was not what the lovers of freedom expected from Britain. So it was obvious to black Africans of South Rhodesian descent that they would have no free- dom except they were ready to fight for it. With a vicious white minority regime in power, that meant trouble, enormous trouble. That was when the audacious Robert Mugabe took it upon himself to recruit other patriots such as Joshua Nkomo, Bishop Abel Muzarewa and Reverend Ndabani Sethole into the struggle.

They adopted assymetrical warfare called today guerrilla war. Mr. Mugabe was tried and imprisoned on a charge of sedi- tion from 1964 to 1974 because of his opposition to minority rule in South- ern Rhodesia. After his release from prison in 1974 he relocated to Mozambique and led the struggle from there. That struggle, which was largely a guerrilla affair came to be called the Bush War. Mugabe’s leadership in that epic confrontation, his seminal and poisonous remarks on minority rule and the exemplary courage that he exhibited throughout the struggle that led to Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980 are what can be regarded as the real pillars on which his relevance rests. So, it would be correct to regard him as the icon of his country’s libera- tion. It is in acknowledgement of that contribution that he was made the Prime Minister of that country from 1980 to 1987. From 1987 to 2017 he was the President, with extraordinary powers. So, in all, Mugabe ruled his country for 37 years. Until he was forced out of office in a palace coup in November 2017 by the military that country knew only one man as its leader: Robert Mugabe. By the time he was thrown out of office by the military wing of his party ZANU-PF, he had established himself firmly as the maximum ruler of Zimbabwe even though his age demanded that he should throw in the towel. On September 6, he died in a hospital in Singapore, where he had gone for medical treatment.