There is no limit to what Nigerian ‘stars’ can do to live up to their self-imposed hype. Their problem is the desperation to make their make-believe world real without the requisite intelligence.

I had watched the arrest of one of such stars, trying to pass off another man’s house as his. I have seen ladies take selfies in other people’s homes and adopt them as theirs, if only to wow their friends and fans.

The latest fad in this scheme to generate attention is the subject of nudity. Many a time, we hear stupid statements like how much they would accept to pose nude. I really wonder what the big deal is about that and which foolish investor would spend that much to have someone pose ‘nude.’

Now, don’t get me wrong. I have everything against nudity, but spending that much for what has already been offered free is unprofitable.

What do I mean?

We live in a society that eulogises nudity, or scanty dressing. Our sensibilities are daily assaulted by obtuse women swaddling in suffocating half-dresses, stretch marks and all. So, such inanities do not jell with reason because, in the first place, clothes are meant to cover the body. Anyone who feels otherwise is free to do so without hoping to be paid. Investors are profit-driven and not given to such frivolity.

This brings me to Tiwa Savage, singer, mother of one, and an assumed star.

So, this ‘star’ is worried because some bloke somewhere has got hold of her debauched sexual tryst with her love and is blackmailing her. I don’t know why she should be worried in the first place. I don’t even know why the bloke also feels he has something worth the while of Nigerians. Who is interested in Tiwa’s savage act? What is there to see in the clip that is yet not seen; her photographs and erotic dancesteps are in the public sphere.

For years, this young woman, and many others, chose to squander God’s grace and denigrate the talent given to them through riotous living. It is incomprehensible how they come by the idea that immorality drives stardom. Have Nigerians not seen enough of their nakedness? And what did they see but nauseating flesh packed full of pancake. One even confessed that, without all the layers of Mary Kay and such like, there is nothing to desire in her, and truthfully so; don’t ask me if, maybe, Tiwa said it.

The story is simply untidy. Tiwa had sex with her lover and she or he or both did the video of the sordid act. Her lover ‘mistakenly’ posted it on Snapchat but before he could delete it on realising his mistake, someone had already got hold of it and is now blackmailing her. Hogwash; quite a bull, if you asked me; this reprehensible narrative is.

To worsen the matter, Tiwa is not even ashamed to describe her adulterous act as natural. At best, she is guilty of fornication, since she is divorced. Whatever be the case, this is simply not natural. If she is not a fool, then she must believe in the existence of God and His mind on sex outside the confines of marriage.

I know cudgels are coming my way from similarly inclined perverts. ‘It is her choice. It is a free world. She should have sex with whomever she wishes. It is her life, not yours. What is your business?’

Okay, it was truly none of my business but when Nigerians of whom I am one are being harassed with her whining after being herself, it becomes the business of all of us, especially those with kids to protect. Indeed, what is the business of Nigerians if Tiwa is blackmailed? After all, they shot the video of themselves, by themselves and released it by themselves to a perishing world where one warped mind is lurking to make a kill out of it. Why should that rob us of sleep?

Even if we cast moral scruples overboard, did Tiwa consider her child? What if her child sees that video? What if the child’s friends see it and mock him in school? She’s planning to talk to the child and prepare him in advance; sounds so simple, doesn’t it? Why on earth would she record her steamy session with her lover? And she wants the world to believe that a remorseful lover released the recording by mistake? Tell that to the marines!

Instead of weeping for herself, she went on to insult her ‘fans’ that she believed would fight for her. Which fans did they send her on the adulterous journey and lurid film production?

I concede that Tiwa has some following, at least, among the youths; a reason she should have been circumspect in words and deed. These highly impressionable youths look up to her but instead of being contrite about her brazen act, she tells them that it is natural to indulge in illicit sex. How I wish she had addressed a press conference to state how she was carried away and indulged in sexual sin, and making the mistake of recording it, and is now a victim of blackmail. I personally would have joined the fight in her defence because we all make mistakes. However, for her to say this is natural is brazen; I owe my children a duty to tell them it is not. I owe my conscience a duty to voice out against evil when I see one. I owe Nigerians a duty to tell them that there is nothing natural about illicit sex. Even if you are not religious, our culture forbids it.

If there were no checks on man’s emotive sexual content, there would be chaos and we would be no better thnt the lesser creatures we call animals. In fact, shamefully, we are becoming the same anyway.

Like dogs and chickens, we now mate anywhere and with just anyone; something reserved for the confines of the bedroom is now done in the open and celebrated on social media because we are stars. Sometimes, we follow satan to his Little Brother jailhouse where we’re locked up for three months, glorifying immorality and to receive a damning N90 million reward. Like rams, parents now mate with their children.

Homosexuality and lesbianism is waxing stronger by the day and perverts are now bold to confront society, canvassing for rights…Oh, diseased and depraved our world has become!

The Ties gambit to me is a publicity stunt and gullible Nigerians are wasting their data discussing it. I have even fallen victim too by devoting this time to it.

However, I want to tell us that fake life is evil. Why pretend to be who you are not or draw undue attention to yourself by fluke?

It is the bid to be like the Joneses that brought us to the sorry state we are in Nigeria. Everybody now wants to be a politician because we believe that is where the money is, and truly so. Those that arrive Abuja with night bus, clinging onto polythene bags, soon return home as oppressors trailed by trailerloads of cash.

Those who laboured, burning midnight candles, to obtain professional certificates end up carrying briefcases for the misfits in power.

Many youths no longer see the good in education or striving for a decent career because ritualism or yahoo-yahoo is where the action is, such that it matters little to them if they must use their biological mother for sacrifice. Where will all this end if not in a small portion of the red earth, too small to accommodate us them with their titles and exotic toys.

To Tiwa, and to us all, we must keep off the varnished pathway; it leads to destruction. Let us strive to serve God and humanity with the talent he so graciously bestowed upon us. That is the true essence of our creation.

Bishop Matthew Kukah said Nigeria is decomposing. I agree but also say that our moral fabric has since decomposed and afflicted the country. However, we have a chance to mend our ways; and the naked truth is that chance begins now when we refuse to coat our sin in deceiving colours but to identify it by its true name and return to God in contrition. He will abundantly pardon if we are willing and obedient.

