Managing Editor (Editorial Services) of The Nation Lawal Ogienagbon has lost his father.

Pa Sadiku Okhifo Ogienagbon died on May 27 in Lagos. He was 89.

He was buried in Jagbe, Edo State, on May 28, according to Islamic rites.

The 40th day Firdaus prayers and final burial rites hold in Jagbe between July 4 and 5.

Pa Ogienagbon is survived by his widow, Aisetu, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Born in Jagbe in 1933, Pa Ogienagbon came to Lagos in the 1950s. He worked and did part-time studies at the Yaba College of Technology. He joined Lever Brothers as a middle level officer. He crossed over to Cadbury and was with the company until he retired in 1985.

