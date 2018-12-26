According to the Senate, the amount should be spent from the Federal Government’s share of the Excess Crude Account (ECA).

We welcome the Senate’s decision because of the multiplier effect the completion of the steel project will have on other sectors of the nation’s economy. However, one area of concern over the completion of the steel project is the disagreement between the government and the lawmakers. While the government wants to concession the plant, the lawmakers are opposed to the plan which they described as a waste of over $8 billion reportedly invested in the project since 1979. We believe that the way forward is to urgently resolve all issues that have hampered the completion of the plant. Anything short of this will further dim the hope of realising the main objective of the steel project.

There is no doubt that the Ajaokuta steel complex has the capacity to industrialise the country. It is unfortunate that over the years, the Ajaokuta steel plant has suffered in the hands of successive governments’ lack of political will to see it through. But in March this year, the former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, and now Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said the present administration would not spend any money to complete the steel plant. He said the investment in the plant estimated at almost $8 billion since the conception of the plant yielded little results.

We do not support government’s argument that since “Ajaokuta steel plant is an inherited challenge” from Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, its completion should not be fast-tracked. Since government is a continuum and the steel plant is vital to the nation’s industrialisation, the present administration should show commitment to ensure its completion.

Over the past 15 years, the project has suffered reversal of policies. In 2003, the Obasanjo administration concessioned the project to Messrs SOLGAS Energy, USA, on a ten-year tenure. A year later, the contract was terminated due to alleged non-performance and another concession was granted to Global Infrastructure Steel (Nigeria) Limited which the administration of Umaru Yar’Adua later revoked. The case went to the London Court of Arbitration. Its resolution led to a modified agreement in 2016 which ceded the steel plant back to the Federal Government and to Global Steel.