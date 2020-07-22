The House of Representatives recently urged the Federal Government to rescind its decision on resumption of schools for final year students across the country. The lawmakers observed that the government’s stand on the issue would affect students billed to sit for this year’s West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE). At the same time, we welcome the ongoing consultation between the government and other member countries of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to fix a possible date for the commencement of WASSCE.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had in June announced the government’s approval for resumption of school for graduating classes, such as Primary 6, Junior Secondary School 3 and the Senior Secondary School 3 to take their external examinations. The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, also disclosed that the 2020 WASSCE would hold between August 4 and September 5. Shortly after, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, countered the announcement, stressing that all federal schools would remain closed until it was safe to reopen them. He also urged state governments that had announced resumption dates for their schools to rescind such.

However, the House of Representatives, through its Committee on Basic Education and Services, faulted the minister for not carrying along the relevant stakeholders in taking the decision. It added that the minister did not inform the country if the decision was in agreement with other West African leaders or in consultation with the examination bodies, the state governments, and other stakeholders in the education sector.

According to the Committee, “this sudden policy reversal is not good for the country. It is bound to create further confusion in the education sector, create disappointment and suspicion among parents, frustrate the students and show to our development partners and Nigerians that the distortions and disarticulations in the sector are only getting worse.”

Prominent Nigerians have also asked the Federal Government to review its decision. Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has pointed out that “unilaterally cancelling the WASSCE, which 1.5 million Nigerian youths take annually, is not in Nigeria’s best interest.” Some Nigerian students have also asked the government to reverse its decision. The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), National Association of University Students (NAUS) and National Association of Colleges of Education Students (NANCES), have decried Federal Government’s approach towards resumption of learning in schools. They threatened to protest against continued closure of schools if government failed to accede to their demands.

We support the call by the House of Representatives for the decision to be rescinded, not only for final year students but also for all layers of the school system. There is nothing wrong in revisiting an earlier decision on the matter. It is not a sign of weakness but rather a demonstration of leadership and understanding.

The COVID-19 pandemic is also affecting other countries. The pandemic has become the ‘new normal’ that nations must learn to live with. Other countries with students for the WASSCE will not be waiting for Nigeria to be ready. Nigerian students cannot lose one year while their counterparts in other places forge ahead. They should not be allowed to stagnate or rot in idleness. There are rising cases of rape and other sexual violence against some female students on account of the continuous lockdown of the schools. The students are also tired of staying idle at home. If markets, airports can open and the ban on intra/inter-state travels lifted, schools should not be left out.

What should be emphasised is the strict observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols by the staff and students in the schools. Water must be provided in the schools for hand-washing. The wearing of face masks by students and teachers as well as social distancing must be observed. WASSCE can hold, while safety protocols are observed.

Rather than keep the schools perpetually locked, the Federal Government can adopt strategies that will enable graduating students take their examinations. Government can mobilise all available public and private schools, stadia, and cinemas for the examinations.We enjoin the government to ensure that the schools are reopened to enable final year students take their examinations. There is urgent need to avoid further disruption in the education system.