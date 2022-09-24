Are you willing to learn new ways in taking care of your skin? Do you feel sensations of skin damage? Never be worried, we at Poshglow Skincare will take you through simple steps to skincare routine.

Step 1: Cleanse: Make a choice of a Poshglow cleanser and Pat dry. Ensure that you do not have a dry skin or feel dryness after its usage. The ordinary Poshglow Skincare cleanser costs between……, while the oiler can guarantee a gel texture like its facial product.

Step 2: Ensure treatment: This method is usually an antioxidant that treats skin challenges, including dark spots, pigments, hard skin, acne and protection from pollution either environmental or skin pollution. It is usually a product like serum, with multiple vitamin C, azelaic acid and exfoliating acid. If you love your skin, Poshglow Skincare vitamin C and azelaic acid is your best bet.

Step 3: Hydration: This is the point where moisturization of the skin becomes necessary, as you are free to use what you know or love on your skin.

Step 4: Protection: SPF serves as the cover of your skincare routine which should be the final step before the application of make up. It is not advisable to apply any SPF products under your mosturizers, as it could wane its effect.