“Good day my distinguished Prof. Nathan I wishto share my testimony about the wonderful acts of God in my life and family viathe use of your oil. It all started in November 2016, when my company ran acorrespondence for two companies. After money exchanged hands the MD of theestablishments started threatening me, one of them told me that if I die, hewas going to turn my children to his servants. The other person also threatenedto deal with me in the presence of top-ranking police men. I did not hesitateto respond by calling on God to fight for me. The company MD decided to use mymoney to fight against me. The police and EFCC were also involved in the matterin order for me to get justice, yet I was under serious threat by them. Thiscontinued until I met someone who gave me a link to you. After my discussionwith you, I ordered three bottles of your oil and did the prayer you instructedme to do. After the prayer, things changed for me to the extent that I was ableto set up a multi-million Naira business. The business the lord gave me immediatelyafter praying with your oil made those mocking me in the past to begin to seekfor help from me. God is really working through you in this age. To be frank,with you sir, I have become the envy of many after the prayer…God has blessedme and has favoured me indeed… Be blessed my distinguished Professor Uzorma forallowing God to pass through you to bless many souls. Mr. Victor Umezuruike09084144419.

“My belovedphilosopher and spiritual leader, I am delighted to send this testimony to youbut kindly withhold my contact for reasons best known to me. I wish I can usethe whole page to tell the world what God did for me through you sir. It allstarted many years ago that I was involved in a business with someone that Iserved for seven years who settled me very well and got me initiated into oneof the major leading secret societies in the world.

I thought hewas helping me to grow spiritually not knowing that he had an ulterior motiveof enslaving me. Sir, I became a member and consequently became enslaved. Mybusiness grew to the extent that I was comfortable. I married a member of agood Pentecostal Church whose method of prayer became an issue between me andmy boss. When my wife became aware of what I was into, they planned against herbut Christ protected her. I almost lost my wife the very way three of my kidsdied (they are responsible). My wife encouraged me to join her in her Churchbut this decision was strongly opposed by them.

By the graceof God, I started reading your books and your column in the Sun Newspaper. Ibecame convinced that your God could help me out having seen those youassisted. They threatened to finish me should I end my relationship andfellowship with them. I continued to live in fear until the day I called you.Meanwhile, the day I stopped fellowshipping with them, I lost a lot of moneythrough fire outbreak. I lost everything they assisted me to get and returnedto zero point. When the battle became unbearable I contacted you at the pointthey gave me ten days to either return to them or die. I saw death coming myway and no prayer could mean anything to me. When we finally contacted you andordered a bottle of your most powerful oil, and started the prayer, I noticedthat all the signs of death coming around me stopped. The mighty bird thatusually came at night to afflict me with demonic stars fled. Just like youadvised me to anoint my house, I did and miracle happened.

On the daythey gave me to die, nothing happened to me as I went out as you advisedcontrary to the wish of my pastors. The truth is that I am very fine and withyour good support, I am beginning to gather my business again. God will blessyou for this generation…” (Name and contact withheld).

But let itbe emphasised here that the reality we search for cannot be found in ourvarious religious credo. God the unassuming reality is beyond the formation oftime, energy, space and matter upon which our creed is based. Just as the mostrealizable truth that can stabilize a person academically cannot be found inour contemporary academic curriculums, so also most hidden and freedom orientedand soul refreshing truth cannot be found in our creed and religious credo.

I must say that any credo that may not be inuniform and harmony with reality must be discarded seriously. As a Christianphilosopher and a student of the great universe, I do know that most time whatwe know about things are the ones we were taught by our teacher. But supposingyou were taught by a bad and ignorant teacher who was also taught by same, whatlegacy do you think you will hand over to your generation? No wonder Alexandrathe Great enthuses “I am indebted to my parents for living, but more indebtedto my teacher for living well.” Yes, for the sake of emphasis, what legacycould someone who was taught by an ignorant teacher live behind?

The above question reflects a billion Dollartype one would say, yes, it is indeed a billion dollar question but I want youto know that God has a way of balancing creation and he sends people to advancethe human race in the right direction by properly equipping them with inner andouter information to balance the disequilibrium hitherto created bymisinformation as contained in our various credo.

In balancingcreation, he equipped us with inner knowledge that sustains existence in ahigher form and manner. He did this by sending his beloved Son, the King ofKings and Lord of Lords who in his firstadvent came like a thief in the night and taught like a thief in both day andnight and was killed by thieves who wanted to preserve their creed and credo aswell as their traditions. Christ was sincerely misunderstood by the thieves whoindeed preferred to free a notorious thief than Christ the then saviour.

Theteachings which led to his crucifixion were completely at variance with theJewish traditions which negated the religio-philosophical concept ofanthropomorphism. Yes, God cannot be man and man at the same time cannot be Godand even if God was to be a man, he should not have been born by Mary andJoseph in the local and neglected city of Nazareth.

Nathaniel’s first reaction to Philip’s claimthat he and others found the messiah was rather disappointing. In John 1:46 theBible reports, “And Nathaniel said unto him, can there any good thing come outof Nazareth? Philip said unto him, come and see.” No doubt Nazareth was a very small village, infact, according to archaeological findings, it boasted no more than 150residents, it was over showed by the roman with a large Jewish population cityjust 30 to 45 minutes’ walk a way that served as an administrative city center-Tzipori (Sepphoris).

Jesus musthave spent there as a child and youth, was neglected as God in view of whatthey knew about him. He was neglected because of his humble origin. For Philip,Jesus was not from Nazareth but from God. However, when Nathaniel meets Jesusin prison, Jesus revealed something to him and Nathaniel’s response is veryenthusiastic, he said, “Rabbi, you are the son of God. You are the king ofIsrael!” John 1:49. This simply impliesthat a God is known by his actions and not only by his words. Let me inform myreaders here that the Bible has been misunderstood for years as a result ofthis some people have taken undue advantage of the masses to both hoodwink andmanipulate the psyche of the masses in order to enrich their pockets.

The way and manner our religious leaders haveinterpreted the aspect of Christ teachings that has to do with his secondadvent is so disturbing. They have created their own world via their doctrinesand expect the messiah to adopt such method. Some people may be amazed that I amsaying this, but it is true that must be exposed.