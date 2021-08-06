Recognition continues to come the way of Rotimi Adeola’s movie, The New Patriots, as it clinched four nominations at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF).

The movie was nominated for Best Drama – Nollywood, Best Film – African, and Best Movie Trailer categories. Under the Best Drama – Nollywood category, the film will compete with other Nollywood movies like Emi Eri, Christmas with the King, Battle Within, and Intent and Hope Spring Eternal.

In the Best Film – African category, The New Patriots will be competing with seven other movies from African countries like Ghana, Morocco, UK/Cameroon and Namibia. The movie will also compete in the Best Movie Trailer category where it will lock horns with works from four continents – Africa, North America, Europe and South America. Adeola equally got a nomination as Best Movie Producer – Africa where he would slug it out with four other producers across the continent.

Reacting, he said: “We give glory to God for this amazing feat. I am overjoyed that the movie is winning accolades and getting recognition across the world in such a short time. The New Patriots is a strong and socially relevant story that can catalyze subtle social change in any developing nation.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.