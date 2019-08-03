Heavens will open along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Friday, August 16, 2019, as The New Seraph organises an earth-shaking crusade cum vigil aimed at complementing efforts of Christians in the country to seek the face of God and His intervention in the myriads of challenges facing the country.

The crusade is tagged ‘A Night of Divine Experience’ has as its theme: ‘Manifestation of His New Glory’.

In a statement issued by organisers of the crusade, which starts on the said date at 6:00p.m, will hold at Km 60, Lagod-Ibadan Expressway, Solution Bus Stop, by Sapade, Overhead Bridge, Ogun State.

The crusade will mhave at its Guest Artist, famous gospel musician, Lady Evangelist Tope Alabi with several anointed men and women of God ministering.

Those ministering include: Pastor Segun Michael, Bishop Elijah Adepoju, Lady {Prophetess Arojah Owolabi Ip, Prophet Dr. Michael Dubi, Rev. Idowu Amos, Rev. James Akinadewo, Evang. Lekan Remilekun Amos, Lady Evang. AtinukeObanla, Lady Evang. Kemi Rehoboth and many more.