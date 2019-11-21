Adewale Sanyaolu

As the countdown to the December 8 final of The Next Titan Nigeria Season 6, a Nigerian Reality TV show begins, viewers are apprehensive on who will be the winner of the Seven million naira cash prize and a brand new Ford Figo.

With eight contestants left from the 16 shortlisted at the beginning of the contest, there appears to be a high level of apprehension as to who gets evicted next.

It is expected that, there would be two more evictions before the December 8 final where the winner to cart away the star prize will be announced.

The Next Titan Nigeria is Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneurial reality TV show which seeks to empower young Nigerian entrepreneurs with the requisite information, knowledge and business training to stand them in great stead to start their dream businesses.

The show has been running consistently for the past five years and has empowered five young Nigerian entrepreneurs to start their dream businesses which are today adding value to the Nigerian economy and also creating employment opportunities for more Nigerians.

According to the promoters of the Reality Show, Bravo Point International Limited, The Next Titan Nigeria is quite remarkable because while other international entrepreneurial show franchises have been brought into Nigeria without sustainability due to reasons which are best know to the organizers, the Next Titan Nigeria has remained consistent and committed to her goal which is to empower young Nigerians with the tools, training and funding required to live their dream .

The show is a brainchild of Mr. Mide Kunle Akinlaja, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bravopoints International Limited, and is currently the Executive Producer of the show, himself a seasoned entrepreneur while the Board that mentors and judges the final contestants who make it into the Next Titan Academy include; Mr. Kyari Bukar, who is the Board Chairman and the Founder/CEO, Trans-Sahara Investment Corporation, Mr. Tonye Cole who is also a seasoned entrepreneur and the Founder/CEO, Sahara Energy Group, Mr. Chris Parkes, an entrepreneur who is the Founder of CPMS Africa. He has over e decades worth of entrepreneurial experience spanning Europe and Africa and Mrs. Lilian Olubi, an experienced investment manager with over two decades of business experience in the capital market and is the CEO, EFG Hermès Nigeria Limited, as well as a founding partner and member of the Board of Directors of Primera Africa Finance Group.